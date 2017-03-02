Congress asks Modi to apologise for 'coconut juice' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misleading" the country with his "blatant lies" on various issues including the "coconut juice" jibe on Rahul Gandhi, for which it demanded his apology.

The Opposition party hit out at Modi for not fulfilling any of the promises made to farmers, ex-servicemen and the poor and accused him of doing "treachery" with farmers.

"Blatant lies, jumlas and disinformation have become the hallmark of India's Prime Minister. The truth is that Modi ji does not speak the truth," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Showing a video of Rahul's speech in Manipur and that of the Prime Minister at a rally in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader said it is more than apparent in the video that Modi is trying to mislead the nation and people of Uttar Pradesh.

Surjewala was referring to a remark made by the Congress vice president about progress made by a northeastern state which is essentially part of India's growth story.

"Modiji does not want people of Manipur and northeastern states to progress and participate in India's growth story. So Modiji must now apologise not only to the Congress party but to the entire nation. He should express regrets publicly for misleading people in UP as also the entire country by twisting and by falsifying the words of the leader of the principal Opposition party," he said.

"It does not behove a Prime Minister. Modiji has lowered the dignity of the office of Prime Minister and he should be ashamed about it," he added.

"We are sorry and sad in saying these words about Prime Minister of India who has become a habitual offender in telling lies."

Modi took a jibe at Rahul's reported remark that he was waiting for the day when packaged "coconut juice" from Manipur would sell in London. During his poll campaign in Manipur, Rahul had talked about 'Narangi' juice, the Congress claimed.

Surjewala also attacked Modi accusing him of "lying" about and "fudging" the growth numbers and of talking about the welfare of poor but increasing LPG prices steeply and imposing transaction tax on ATM usage. He also charged him with "treachery" with farmers.

"By giving fudged figures, you are attacking the economists who have shown you the mirror of truth on account of demon of demonetisation. Does Modi ji forget that from fake encounters to fake figures, can never cover the real truth.

And the real truth is this," he said.

Surjewala also said Modi promised farming communities in UP, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, to include certain communities in OBC list, besides paying farmers 50 per cent more than their cost as MSP.

"Now for 2.5 years, Modiji has not fulfilled the promises made. That shows absolute treachery an falsification of promises by Narendra Modi. India's farmers are large-hearted and even if you do treachery with them they will pardon you if you do course correction on important issue. The ball now lies in Modi ji's court."

He also said that by "abusing known economists, Modiji cannot hide the truth and the truth is that incompetence and malgovernance have become the hallmark of of Modiji's type of functioning".