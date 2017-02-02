Nation, Politics

Home delivery: Candidates in Punjab try to woo addicts with free drugs

AFP
Published Feb 2, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
‘Normally we have to go out and find a dealer, but at election time drugs get delivered to your home for free,’ said a voter.
Since the beginning of January, more than 2.63 tonnes of drugs have been seized in poll-bound Punjab. (Photo: AFP)
 Since the beginning of January, more than 2.63 tonnes of drugs have been seized in poll-bound Punjab. (Photo: AFP)

Gurdaspur: Rajendar, an opium addict, usually has to beg, steal or borrow to get his fix, but for now, a packet is delivered to his home in Punjab - an election "handout".

"I love elections and wish we had them every month," the 38-year-old said. "Normally we have to go out and find a dealer, but at election time it gets delivered to your home for free."

Rajendar, a farm labourer who is married with two children, is one of tens of thousands of addicts in Punjab, which votes on Saturday.

While inducing voters with household appliances, alcohol or cash is widespread in elections, electoral officials say candidates in Punjab try to woo addicts with free drugs.

In the four weeks since the date of this year's polls was announced at the beginning of January, the commission says more than 2.63 tonnes of drugs, including heroin and opium, have been seized.

The commission says, since the beginning of January, more than 2.63 tonnes of drugs have been seized.

"In 2012, when we conducted the Punjab state elections, we suspected the use of drugs during polls... and found drugs were in fact a very serious issue," SY Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner said. "In one month alone, we recovered around 55 kilograms of heroin, around 430 kilograms of poppy husk (the raw ingredient of opium) and found almost every psychotropic substance in circulation."

A government-commissioned survey in 2015 estimated there could be as many as 320,000 "opioid dependent individuals" in the state which has a population of 27 million.

Heroin was the most commonly-used drug, followed by opium which is legally grown in parts of India under government licence for medical use.

Drugs have become a hot button election issue, with opposition parties blaming the current government led by the Akali Dal for the crisis. Candidates promise new laws or heavier sentences for drug offences, their tough-talking pledges warmly cheered at rallies.

But Romesh Mahajan, project director of a addiction rehabilitation centre, says campaigners for parties or independent candidates prey on villages by offering them the same drugs they pledge to eradicate. "There are people who want alcohol and then there are people who want opium or heroin or pills," Mr Mahajan told AFP at his centre in Gurdaspur district.

Inducing voters with household appliances, alcohol, cash or drugs is widespread in elections. Rajendar, who attends Mr  Mahajan's clinic and is trying to kick his addiction to opium and  asked that his surname not be used, said  "As long as they give you your fix, you promise to vote for them. You make the same promise to whoever comes along."

Another addict called Indarjeet, who is trying to end a heroin habit, said it was "very common" to be offered drugs in return for backing a candidate.

"When they get to the village they say 'take whatever you want, as long as you vote for our guy' and then they send someone back later" with drugs or alcohol, he said.

Police are carrying out spot checks on vehicles at election time to make sure they are not loaded with freebies, including cash, alcohol and drugs.

"We are committed to controlling thimenace in this area and our officers our working tirelessly," said  M F Farooqui, an inspector general of Punjab police.

Tags: free drugs, punjab polls, heroin, opium, alcohol
Location: India, Punjab

Related Stories

Punjab police and other agencies have seized drugs worth 12 crore rupees after the implementation of model code of conduct in the state. (Representational image)

Udta Punjab: Drugs worth Rs 12 crores seized besides cash, liquor

Besides this, 5 crore 90 lakh rupees cash and gold worth 26 crore rupees and liquor of 2.5 crore rupees have also been seized.
28 Jan 2017 12:14 PM
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rahul names Amarinder Cong's CM face for Punjab, vows war on drugs

Accusing Badals of neglecting the plight of farmers, Rahul said the ruling dispensation does not care even to provide water to the farmers.
27 Jan 2017 2:45 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan Air Force denies airlifting horse gifted by Sharif to Qatari emir

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has denied reports that its aircraft was used to airlift a horse to Qatar as a gift from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Photo: ANI)
 

In crucial situations, MS Dhoni is captain Virat Kohli's go-to-man

“I am not new to captaincy, but there has to be a balance between understanding the skills needed to lead in shorter formats. MS has been helping a lot on that front,
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Pure love in the age of flirting & flings; adorably tactile!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania poster.
 

Video: Virat Kohli stumps journalist with witty reply over his form as opener

Kohli had an extremely witty response to a question over his form as an opener in the press meet following India’s T20I series victory over England. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Suresh Raina’s six injures 6-year-old boy during India-England Bengaluru T20
 

Captain Cool is '4-Star': Dhoni gets unique memento from Team India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

As Sonia slowly recedes to the shadows, is Rahul ready to take over?

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Union Budget 2017: Shortcomings should be addressed, says Sasikala

AIADMK party's general secretary Sasikala Natrajan. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah attacks Congress, says Rahul wearing Italian glasses

BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Post-note ban, 18 lakh depositors under Income Tax scanner

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Budget 2017 will encourage people to join politics without fear: Govt

Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines (Independent Charge), Piyush Goyal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham