Nation, Politics

As Sonia slowly recedes to the shadows, is Rahul ready to take over?

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 10:24 am IST
By being conspicuously absent from the five-state polls, the congress president has left the question lingering in the minds of everyone.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: With Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi leading from the front in the ongoing campaign for assembly polls in the five states, the conspicuous absence of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi from action has kept everyone guessing whether the former is all set to take over the baton of the grand old party.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand are set to go to polls this year.

The move is seen as more than just coincidental and appears to be a calculative step aimed at ensuring that Rahul grabs all eyeballs and emerges as the face of the Congress.

The campaign in two poll-bound states of Punjab and Goa ends on Friday. However, the Congress president surprised all with her absence, leading political circles to speculate the reason for her absence.

The probable explanations range from her deteriorating health to her deliberately taking a backseat.

However, sources say that before pushing Rahul as the Congress chief, she wants to establish her son as a successful leader.

Optimistic of a political edge in Punjab, the Congress Party is also upbeat that its alliance with the Samajwadi Party will bear results in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh elections.

The way Rahul has been leading from the front in all party programmes is evident of the fact that he is all set to take charge as the next party president.

Nevertheless, one cannot discount elder sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s role from behind the curtains.

Whether it is taking a final call on the candidates in the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition for the Uttar Pradesh election or strategising the campaign, everything is being monitored by Priyanka.

In such a scenario, it's hard to accept reports suggesting that Sonia has remained out of electoral politics because of health issues.

On many occasions, Sonia has tried to push Rahul to the front, be it unfurling the flag on the Congress foundation day despite being in the country, or sending him to the Jan Vedna Sammelan in Talkatora stadium in her place. Sonia is consistently trying to make a point that Rahul is the next face of Congress.

However, this doesn't mean that Sonia has refrained from stepping out in public altogether.

On Tuesday, she came out for the President's address before the Budget Session of the Parliament and was later seen at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital after the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E. Ahamed.

On all these occasions, she seemed to be fit and healthy, thereby leaving several curious minds wondering as to what could be the reason for her absence from the Congress' campaign in the five poll-bound states.

Tags: congress, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi vadra, five-state polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Suresh Raina’s six injures 6-year-old boy during India-England Bengaluru T20
 

Captain Cool is '4-Star': MS Dhoni gets unique memento from Team India
 

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Union Budget 2017: Shortcomings should be addressed, says Sasikala

AIADMK party's general secretary Sasikala Natrajan. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah attacks Congress, says Rahul wearing Italian glasses

BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Post-note ban, 18 lakh depositors under Income Tax scanner

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Budget 2017 will encourage people to join politics without fear: Govt

Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines (Independent Charge), Piyush Goyal. (Photo: AP)

Budget 2017 'utterly disappointing': Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference after presentation of Union Budget 2017-18 by Arun Jaitley, in Patna. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham