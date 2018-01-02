search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rajinikanth launches website, app after announcing political entry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 7:11 am IST
The star announced the launch of the portal and mobile app in a video message posted on his official Twitter page on Monday evening.
Superstar Rajinikanth, who had announced he would float his own party, greets his fans in Chennai on New Year’s Day. (Photo: DC)
 Superstar Rajinikanth, who had announced he would float his own party, greets his fans in Chennai on New Year’s Day. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Like his signature style on screen, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is quite fast off it too. Following up on his political entry announcement on Sunday, he launched an exclusive web portal and a mobile application to coordinate with his fans and those “interested in ushering in a welcome change” in Tamil Nadu’s politics.  

The star announced the launch of the portal and mobile app in a video message posted on his official Twitter page on Monday evening, a day after he announced that he would form a political party to contest the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

 

“We have launched a web portal, www.rajinimandram.org, and a mobile application that will allow members of my registered and unregistered fan clubs and those who are interested in bringing about a welcome change in Tamil Nadu to enrol themselves and become members of the association by giving their name and voter ID number”, Rajinikanth said in the short video.

The app can be downloaded on Google Play Store by anyone possessing a smartphone that runs on android platform.

In the video, Rajinikanth is seated on a sofa with the backdrop of the now-famous ‘Baba’ symbol and the video opens with the words “Honesty, Hard Work and Progress”. Immediately after the video was posted, the actor’s office followed it up by issuing a press release issued by the All India Rajinikanth Fans Association that looked like a transcript of the actor’s video message.

Sources said Rajini Mandram would function as the non-official political party of the actor till he launches a full-fledged party – the actor said on Sunday that his party would contest the next assembly elections.

“The motto of the app and web portal is to integrate and bring all Rajini fans on a single platform. The portal will also allow us to gauge the public mood since we have opened it up for general public. This is just the first step and there will be constant announcements,” a source said.

The actor's launching of the website and app was immediately welcomed by his fans and commoners alike with many saying that they have already enrolled themselves with Rajini Mandram.

“This shows that the actor is serious in his political plunge. Though I was sceptical about his announcement yesterday, I see some hope on Monday after announcement of the launch of the app and web portal. I will register myself”, Naveen Kumar, software professional, said.

Political analysts also saw the portal and mobile app as an indication of how serious the actor was in his entry into politics. “It seems to be Rajinikanth 2.0 because the actor we knew was one who always dithered in his announcement. But now within 36 hours of his announcement, he has come out with concrete platform to coordinate views,” a political observer said.

Tags: actor rajinikanth, rajini mandram
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Premier League 2018 player retention auction rtm csk mi rr dd srh kkr rcb kxip

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now bus shelters are being ‘3D-printed’

On the surface of the frame, there are traces of original ‘inks’ made by 3D printing machine ink nozzles, which is considered to be a mark of 'ecologically aware' luxury items these days.
 

OnePlus releases Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T — both in Beta

The 5T will also benefit from standard Oreo newbies such as PiP mode, smart text selection and new autofill settings.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in South Africa, here’s the picture

Newlywed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took some time off and were spotted shopping in Cape Town. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara takes to Twitter to make special announcement

Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media Twitter, to announce that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their ‘little bundle of joy this year.’ (Photo: Twitter / Cheteshwar Pujara)
 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls

‘In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base,’ superstar Rajinikanth said on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP, JD(S) coming closer ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls?

A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda with State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. (Photo: DC)

Pieces may fall in Andhra Pradesh jigsaw in 2018

 If politics is all about uncertainties with the ifs and buts and results in making strange bedfellows, Andhra Pradesh might see all that in 2018.

K Chandrasekhar Rao may advance Panchayat Raj polls

with over 60 per cent of the voters are in rural areas, the TRS plans to amend the Panchayat Raj Act to delegate more powers and funds to panchayat raj institutions.

Year ender 2017: Popular leaders take political dissent to new heights

From left to right: Shatrughan Sinha, Ritabrata Banerjee, Yashwant Sinha, Subramanian Swamy, Mukul Roy. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham