Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam facing revolts within party

Chennai: The ground is getting ready for coronation of Sasikala Natarajan as Chief Minister replacing incumbent O. Panneerselvam.

A clear indication came on Sunday when revenue minister R. B. Uthayakumar reiterated his demand for Sasikala to take over the reins of the AIADMK government along with two of his Cabinet colleagues at the memorial of Jayalalithaa.

Uthayakumar, information and publicity minister Kadambur Raju and Hindu religious and charitable endowments minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran stressed that the posts of AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister were held by one and the same person since the party’s inception and this practice should be continued. The ministers said they believe Sasikala, who took charge as AIADMK general secretary on Saturday, would fulfill their wishes sooner than later.

The fact that the chorus is gaining louder everyday clearly shows that it would not have happened without the approval from Sasikala herself.

And the statement from ministers come just a day after Sasikala said she would run the party with the same military discipline followed by Jayalalithaa.

After paying tributes at the memorial of J. Jayalalithaa on Marina beach, the three ministers reiterated the demand for Sasikala taking over as Chief Minister as it was the “dream and wishes of 1.5 crore AIADMK members”.

Uthayakumar was the first minister to openly ask Sasikala to take over as CM within a fortnight of Jayalalithaa’s death.