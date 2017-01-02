Nation, Politics

'It's my signature': Mulayam sends loyalists to Delhi to secure cycle symbol

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Akhilesh camp plans to move to the EC to stake claim to fight on SP symbol in the upcoming UP elections.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and party's UP presiddent Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and party's UP presiddent Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The political war between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav refuses to die down with the two leaders now fighting for the Samajwadi Party symbol – bicycle.

Akhilesh camp, after declaring the Chief Minister as the national president of the party on Sunday, plans to move to the Election Commission to stake claim to fight on party symbol in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

However, supporters of Mulayam Singh have said that the symbol would remain with veteran politician. "Samajwadi Party's election symbol is my signature," Mulayam said.

The Mulayam camp is likely to meet senior EC officials between 4 pm and 5 pm in Delhi.

Loyalists of Samajwadi Party patriarch on Monday morning started up lining in Delhi to ensure that the 'cycle' symbol remains with Mulayam Singh against the backdrop of Akhilesh seeking to take control of the party.

Amar Singh and Shivpal Singh Yadav, who were expelled from the party by the Akhilesh camp, have reached Delhi to fine tune the strategy to ensure that the symbol remains with Mulayam ahead of assembly polls in the state likely to be announced any day now

Talking to reporters after returning from London, Amar said, "I was and will remain with Mulayam Singh Yadav. I was a hero. But I am now ready to become a khalnayak (villain) for him."

Asked about his expulsion from the party by the Akhilesh camp, Amar said he will feel "hurt" only if Mulayam says anything against him

"Once Mulayam Singh Yadav said that Amar Singh is not in our 'dal' (party) but in our 'dil' (heart). If Mulayam Singh Yadav expels me from his 'dil' then it will be regretful. There is no importance of party for me," Amar said

Taking a dig at some leaders, he said, "I never demanded Rajya Sabha seat from the party unlike other leaders who, with folded hands, pleaded for a berth in Rajya Sabha"

Meanwhile, Shivpal, who has been removed as the UP unit chief of SP by the Akhilesh camp, said he would continue to be with Mulayam. "I will be with Mulayam till my last breath," he said upon his arrival in Delhi

The two, along with Mulayam and a few other leaders, will meet in the afternoon before approaching the Election Commission to ensure the symbol remains with Mulayam and is neither frozen or given to the Akhilesh camp.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, sp yadav war, cycle symbol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

