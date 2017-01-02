BJP fears Yadav war may eclipse Modi’s UP rally

New Delhi: There is certain unease in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as internal feud in Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party deepens and the turn of events keep getting messier by the day. And no, this unease has nothing to do with the possible spilt in the Yadav vote bank or how the numerically strong Muslim vote bank will react to the turmoil or how the Yadav clan’s fight could benefit the BJP. This unease is because of the SP and its leadership have been hogging headlines across the media for the past many days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a crucial election rally in Lucknow on Monday and the BJP strategists are apprehensive that the turn of events in the SP could shadow the coverage of the PM’s ‘mega rally’ where he is expected to make some important announcement, keeping in mind the fast approaching Assembly elections in this state.

The BJP’s opponents in the state have been trying to corner it and the Centre over the post-demonetisation hardships.