search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

R K Nagar by-poll: Veteran E Madhusudhanan is ruling party choice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 1:14 am IST
The decision to field him was made at the governing council meeting of the AIADMK at its headquarters at Royapettah here.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam greets party veteran E. Madhusudhanan in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam greets party veteran E. Madhusudhanan in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: With the ruling AIADMK casting the die, party veteran E. Madhusudhanan, who is presidium chairman, will lock horns with T. T.V. Dhinakaran and DMK’s Marudhu Ganesh in the prestigious R. K. Nagar by-poll scheduled for Dec. 21.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Thursday, named its presidium chairman as the candidate for the by-election at RK Nagar Assembly constituency.

The decision to field him was made at the governing council meeting of the AIADMK at its headquarters at Royapettah here. In a brief joint statement after the meeting concluded, deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, the coordinator of the party and CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the joint co-ordinator of the party, said, "as per the decision by the governing council, Madhusudhanan is being fielded as the AIADMK's candidate in R. K. Nagar by-election".

Initially, his candidature was opposed by Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar who wanted young blood to be fielded. He was later convinced about the choice of Mr. Madhusudhanan. As a sign of rapprochement, Mr. Jayakumar greeted him with a shawl shortly after his name was announced.

Mr. Madhusudhanan will file his nomination papers on Dec. 1, the day on which T. T. V. Dhinakaran and Marudhu Ganesh for whom the CPI and CPI (M) have pledged support, have also chosen to submit their papers before the Returning Officer.

Both Mr. Pannerselvam and Mr Palaniswami expressed their happiness at the candidature of Madhusudhanan, who had been a former minister and is a resident of R. K. Nagar. Interestingly, he was fielded by Mr Panneerselvam on behalf of the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction on the earlier occasion in April this year, which was cancelled by the EC following large scale irregularities.

Tags: marudhu ganesh, rk nagar by-poll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chandrababu Naidu convinced MLA to accept YSRC leader

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Irrigation department is leaking scams: Ex-CM

M B Patil

I’ve an app for all your complaints : CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah app

Parivarthana in air? BSY a big hit in North Karnataka

Former CM and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa during the ongoing Parivarthana Yatra of the party at Hungud in Bagalkote on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Laptop purchase: Opposition screams scam, Congress says no

Laptop purchase
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham