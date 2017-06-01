Nation, Politics

Modi’s regime protects country or cow: AIADMK’s mouthpiece as CM remains mum

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Asked about the write-up, a former Minister and senior AIADMK (Amma) leader merely said, 'it is the view of the editor.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
Chennai: Ruling AIADMK's mouthpiece Dr Namadhu MGR on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its recent ban on cattle sale for slaughter at animal markets, days after Chief Minister K Palanisamy said that an official comment could not be given without knowing the details.

The daily sought to know if Modi's regime was for "protection of the country or cow?"

Although neither Palanisamy nor his senior Ministers have commented against the Centre on the issue, AIADMK daily posed questions on it and other matters to the Modi regime.

Only the views of party top office-bearers which include the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues could have the "official stamp," he told PTI.

The daily, perceived to be sympathetic to jailed leader V K Sasikala and T T V Dhinakaran criticised the Modi government in short verse format.

The write-up posed a slew of questions to the BJP led government at the Centre beginning with cattle controversy.

Among the sharp questions asked were: “Is this a regime of achievements or one of CBI raids? Is this a government which is being greeted by all or is this a regime for Sanskrit development?”

Also, "whether this is a government aimed at diminishing the pluralism of the country and one that carries palanqin for Patanjali and Bhagwad Gita?" It summed up Modi's regime saying "three years have gone by through big talks."

Days ago, Palaniswami had said that he cannot comment on the matter based on media reports.

The Chief Minister had said he will express his views only after fully studying the notification on curbs on cattle sale for slaughter.

Rebel AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader O Panneerselvam had said that the Centre should reconsider it.

Main Opposition party DMK's mouthpiece Murasoli too hit out at the Centre by displaying in its front page a caricature showing Modi riding a cow with a man seated behind.

The pillion rider is shown wearing a T Shirt with words India on it.

It has a caption in English saying "World is going forward, India is going coward."

The first three letters (cow) in the word Coward is highlighted in bold letters.

The footnote in it claimed that it was an image doing the rounds in messaging platform Whatsapp.

Tags: aiadmk, cattle ban, cattle slaughter, dr namadhu mgr, narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

