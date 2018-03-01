Will defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao at Gajwel in next polls: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said he will quit politics if the Congress will not come to power in Telangana in the next elections. He challenged the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will he be ready to quit politics if TRS will not get 106 Assembly seats as claimed by him.

As a part of Praja Chaitanya Yatra, the TPCC president Uttam-kumar Reddy on Wednesday toured in Medak district. Speaking at Zaheerabad, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi government came at the Centre the attacks on minorities have been increased. He alleged that the CM has become sycophant of Mr Modi. After Mr Modi took a decision on demonetisation and GST bill, KCR is the first person to support him, he said.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said after 2019 elections, AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s government at the Centre and congress government in Telangana will be formed. He said only the Congress which worked for the welfare of Muslim minorities. He said KCR has announced within four months Muslims will be given 12 per cent reservations, but after four years passed nothing has been done on this.

The TPCC president announced that after Congress comes to power, farmers loans will be waived Rs 2 lakh at a time. He said all crops will be purchased by the government giving pro-per rates to farmers. He assured Rs 3,000 will be gi-ven to each unemployed educated youth as un-employment allowance. He said in Telangana, silent moment will come and the Congress will come to power. He said if the Congress will not come to power in Telangana all his family members will quit politics.

MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that only KCR’s family has become golden but not Telangana. He said Congress coming to power in next elections is sure. Mr Venkat Reddy said if the party agrees he will contest from Gajwel against KCR and he will defeat him.