CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram, says he is not co-operating

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, arrested in connection with the INX Media case, was on Wednesday sent to one-day CBI custody by a Delhi court after the agency claimed his custodial interrogation was needed to unearth the conspiracy over alleged payment of USD one million bribe to him by the media company through foreign entities.

The fresh evidence in the case, which triggered the arrest of Karti, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, was based on the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former Director of INX Media (P) Ltd, who recorded it under section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate on February 17. In the statement under this section, which is like a confessional statement before a judicial magistrate, Indrani has stated that she and her husband Peter Mukerjea had acceded to Karti’s demand of one million dollars for allegedly fixing the violations done in the FIPB clearance.

Karti, 46, who was arrested on Wednesday morning at Chennai airport soon after he returned from the United Kingdom, was brought to Delhi and produced before a duty magistrate. The CBI sought his custodial interrogation for 15 days claiming that he was not cooperating but got a day’s custody only.

Karti Chidambaram, arrested in connection with the INX Media case, was on Wednesday sent to one-day CBI custody by a Delhi court after the agency clai-med his custodial interrogation was needed to unearth the conspiracy over alleged payment of $1 million bribe to him by the media company through foreign entities.

The CBI sought his custodial interrogation for 15 days but duty magistrate Sumeet Anand granted a day’s custody, making it clear that Karti has to be produced before the concerned special judge tomorrow at 2.30 pm.

The concerned special judge had left the court premises after around 4.30 pm. Karti was produced before the duty magistrate at around 4.50 pm.

During the proceedings, CBI prosecutor V. K. Sharma told the court that “Indrani’s statement under section 164 CrPC was recorded before a magistrate on February 17 in which she told the magistrate that in a meeting at a five-star hotel here, she and Peter met Karti and he demanded $1 million.”

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Karti, said it was a “bizzare” case and no grounds for arrest were made out.

“It is a bizzare case at the threshhold. It is not a case of arrest, leave aside police custody or judicial custody,” he told the court while opposing the CBI’s remand.