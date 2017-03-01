BJP slams Telangana CM, justifies moving court over projects

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to blame the Opposition for the delay in irrigation projects.

The party also opposed TJAC chairman M. Kodandaram’s demand of 12 per cent reservations for Muslims.

BJP national executive member Nagam Janardhan Reddy questioned Mr Rao as to why he was afraid of courts when his government has done no wrong in construction of irrigation projects. He said it was against awarding of works to inexperienced contractors.

“Since TRS came to power, KCR’s focus is not on completion of projects, but on projects where he can make money. Why is KCR sweating when PILs are filed against contracts being awarded to ineligible persons and other irregularities? We are not stalling development but stalling corruption. Fight against corruption is not new,” the BJP leader said.

“Is it a crime to approach courts? It’s a right granted by the Constitution. How were contracts awarded to those who failed to complete Palamur-Ranga Reddy LI scheme?” he asked.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao objected to Prof. Kodandaram demanding implementation of 12 per cent reservations for Muslims.

“The Constitution clearly opposes religion0based reservations and the Supreme Court has clearly ruled against any such provisions by either the Central or state governments. KCR’s promise of 12 per cent reservations to Muslims is an election firework. KCR’s promise is fake, illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.