Nation, Politics

BJP slams Telangana CM, justifies moving court over projects

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 2:06 am IST
BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao objected to Prof. Kodandaram demanding implementation of 12 per cent reservations for Muslims.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to blame the Opposition for the delay in irrigation projects.

The party also opposed TJAC chairman M. Kodandaram’s demand of 12 per cent reservations for Muslims.

BJP national executive member Nagam Janardhan Reddy questioned Mr Rao as to why he was afraid of courts when his government has done no wrong in construction of irrigation projects. He said it was against awarding of works to inexperienced contractors.

“Since TRS came to power, KCR’s focus is not on completion of projects, but on projects where he can make money. Why is KCR sweating when PILs are filed against contracts being awarded to ineligible persons and other irregularities? We are not stalling development but stalling corruption. Fight against corruption is not new,” the BJP leader said.

“Is it a crime to approach courts? It’s a right granted by the Constitution. How were contracts awarded to those who failed to complete Palamur-Ranga Reddy LI scheme?” he asked.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao objected to Prof. Kodandaram demanding implementation of 12 per cent reservations for Muslims.

“The Constitution clearly opposes religion0based reservations and the Supreme Court has clearly ruled against any such provisions by either the Central or state governments. KCR’s promise of 12 per cent reservations to Muslims is an election firework. KCR’s promise is fake, illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, m. kodandaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai University software changes student’s name from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’

Mumbai University (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NDA leaders now talking of fractured verdict in UP: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka doesn't have time, won't campaign in UP polls: Azad

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mayawati's 'elephants' feed on currency notes: Rajnath mocks BSP

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi over Naga Peace Accord

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

We have started Metro train, where is your bullet train: Akhilesh mocks Modi

UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham