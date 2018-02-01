Tamil Nadu CM should meet President, Modi on Neet, says MK Stalin

The DMK leader said the AIADMK Government, which passed the Bill in the Assembly, has gone into "silent mode" since then and none of their MPs have raised the issue in Parliament.

CHENNAI: DMK working president M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami immediately rush to New Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking nod for the bill seeking exemption for students from Tamil Nadu from appearing before Neet.

In a statement here, Stalin accused the AIADMK Government of "doing nothing" to ensure that Tamil Nadu is exempted from Neet, while recalling a bill passed in the state assembly that seeks doing away with the national entrance examination.

He also accused the Union Government of bringing the Neet only to ensure that "students from rural areas and those belonging to backward and most backward classes" don't become doctors. "The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a bill seeking exemption from Neet and it is pending before the Union Government for the past one year. Moreover, the Centre is planning to set up National Medical Commission that seeks to take away the rights of the state governments," Stalin alleged.

The DMK leader said the AIADMK Government, which passed the Bill in the Assembly, has gone into "silent mode" since then and none of their MPs have raised the issue in Parliament. Moreover, the state government has failed in its promise of establishing Neet coaching centres across with parents alleging that the training was not at par with those centres run by the private sector.

"Since the Neet for this year is scheduled on May 6, the DMK demands that the Centre immediately give its ascent to the Tamil Nadu Bill seeking exemption from Neet. The Chief Minister should immediately meet the President and Prime Minister seeking nod for the Bill. The AIADMK has also failed to explain the positives of the entrance exam abolition bill passed by DMK in 2006," the Opposition leader said.