Nation, Politics

Union Budget 2017: For every Re in govt kitty, 19 paise to come from borrowing

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2017, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 3:08 pm IST
According to the Budget 2017-18 documents presented in Parliament by Arun Jaitley, 68 paise will be earned through taxes.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: For every rupee in the government coffer, 19 paise will come from market borrowing in the fiscal 2017-18 and 18 paise will be spent towards interest payment.

According to the Budget 2017-18 documents presented in Parliament on Wednesday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes during the next fiscal.

On expenditure side, the biggest component is states' share of taxes and duties at 24 paise and interest payment of 18 paise.

Allocation towards defence has been reduced to 9 paise compared to 10 paise in the current fiscal.

As the single largest source of revenue, the collection from corporate tax has been pegged at 19 paise as a percentage of every rupee earned.

Similarly, tax mobilisation from service tax has been fixed at 10 paise.

However, income tax mobilisation for the next fiscal has been raised to 16 paise from 14 paise, in 2017.

On indirect tax front, the government will earn 23 paise from excise and customs against 21 paise in the current fiscal year.

The government intends to earn 10 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, while it plans to mobilise 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts.

Tags: union budget 2017, budget 2017, arun jaitley, fiscal year
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All 3 appointed members eligible to represent board at ICC meet: SC to BCCI

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
 

Saif and Kangana to promote Rangoon on Koffee with Karan, without Shahid

Saif has appeared previously on the show on multiple occassions but Kangana has only graced the couch as a guest during an Anil Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt episode.
 

Kedar Jadhav hires bodyguard after newfound success with Team India

Kedar Jadhav impressed the whole country after putting in a Man of the Series winning performance in the three-match ODI series against England. (Photo: AFO)
 

Ancient 'lost continent' found lurking under Indian Ocean

File photo of Mauritius
 

Gamers can adjust the penis size in new Conan the Barbarian video game

The game is an addition in the Conan series (Photo: YouTube)
 

Next iOS update will kill your old iPhone games, apps

Apple’s iOS 11 will have a major change and will completely shift to a 64-bit operating system.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Indians know more about US than Northeast: Arunchal Guv

Assam Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2017: Digi-pay to weed out corruption, new schemes on anvil

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Govt removes all taxes on PoS machines to push e-payments

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Govt to frame rules on medical devices to draw investments

Finance Minster Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Highways allocation stepped up to Rs 64,000 cr

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham