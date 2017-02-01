Nation, Politics

Punjab polls: Higher turnout likely to help Akalis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Feb 1, 2017, 3:33 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 3:33 am IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal has directed his party cadre to ensure that Punjab witnesses a record breaking turnout on the polling day.
Sukhbir Singh Badal
 Sukhbir Singh Badal

Ludhiana: It is a well-know fact in the country’s electoral trend that a higher voting per centage is mostly an indication of a strong anti-incumbency, often leading to a change of party in power.

However, Punjab has consistently defied this political trend and the situation here is completely opposite from that of the rest of the country. Interestingly, in Punjab, it is a drop in voting per centage that often leads to a change of regime while higher voting per centage helps the ruling dispensation retain power. Keeping in view this strange but interesting political trend which is unique only to Punjab, the Akali Dal is hoping that the polling turnout increases again this time. Sources said deputy CM and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has directed his party cadre to ensure that Punjab witnesses a record breaking turnout on the polling day.

“We feel that the voting per centre this time will be around 80 per cent as against 78.57 during last elections because we feel in Punjab, higher turnout will help the Akali Dal. So we are specially targeting the first time voter to come out and vote in large numbers,’’ said a local Akali leader.

Tags: punjab polls
Location: India, Punjab

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
 

Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 

Watch: Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi dances with none other than Ranveer!

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Azhar Ali doesn't deserve to be Pakistan captain: Moin Khan

Pakistan are currently sitting at the eighth position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 89 points - two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin shuts down the troll asking him ‘to learn’ from Moeen Ali

R Ashwin gave a fitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to learn from Moeen Ali. (Photo: AP)
 

India to provide free Wi-Fi to over 1,000 villages

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi's tenure marked by 'RSS ka saath, BJP ka vikas': Cong

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: File)

Centre okays Rs 419.56 cr to K'taka under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Jigajinagi. (Photo: File)

Suicides of farmers not related to crop failure: TN Govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam talks to media. (Photo: AP)

Kerala Law Academy: Principal removed, students to continue stir

BJP activists stage protest in Trivandrum. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

UP polls: Shivpal Yadav, his family have assets worth Rs 9.22 crore

Senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav filing his nomination papers as SP candidate from Jaswantnagar seat for U P Assembly Election in Etawah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham