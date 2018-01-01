search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress leader Shabbir Ali lists 43 ‘empty promises’, to write to KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 2:05 am IST
He said that the National Council of Applied Economic Research survey report had ranked TS at No. 12 in corruption.
Shabbir Ali
 Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Congress leader Shabbir Ali released a list of 43 “empty promises” and the government’s failure to deliver benefits to the poor people.

Mr Shabbir Ali, leader of Opposition in the Council, said he would be writing to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reply to the charges.

 

“It is a shame that the government has the money to spend on events like Global Entrepreneurship Summit and World Telugu Conference but not for social welfare pensions, which are pe-nding for three mon-ths,” he said.

He said that the National Council of Applied Economic Research survey report had ranked TS at No. 12 in corruption. The TRS government was “made a laughing stock in courts of law for a number of wrong and lopsided notifications issued by incompetent authorities,” he said.

The TRS government has cheated even the poor Dalit farmers after announcing that it would 1.5 lakh acres, he claimed. He said the government had so far given 8,000 acres.

Same was the case with 2BHK houses, 12 per cent Muslim reservation, 10 per cent reservations for Scheduled Tribes, KG to PG education, separate High Court, he said.

The Congress leader also added to the list the slow pace of work on irrigation projects, Mission Kakatiya and Bhagiratha, Bayyaram steel plant, jobs for youth, Pavala Vaddi loans to poor farmers and tuition fee reimbursements.

Mr Shabbir Ali said the CID reports on scams including  Ayyapa Society, Bodhan fake challans, Miyapur land, Eamcet paper leak, drugs racket were lying in the Secretariat without follow-up action.

“Most of the inquries have been halted midway, the reasons are unknown.” he alleged. 

Tags: mohammed shabbir ali, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, dalit farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Seagate’s Multi Actuator Technology will boost HDD read/write speeds

The Multi-Actuator Technology will be primarily beneficial for large businesses relying on data servers to run operations.
 

Video goes viral: Virat Kohli, Shikhar dance on South African street, Anushka clicked

While Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan danced on the street of Cape Town, Anushka Sharma and Aesha Dhawan were seen accompanying the cricketers. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Batting stars, friends Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers ready for face off

Virat Kohli is India's most glamorous and best-performing batsman since Sachin Tendulkar while AB de Villiers has the rare distinction for a foreigner of having star appeal in India. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

This smart helmet from Pakistan can call an ambulance if you crash

The helmet also comes with its head-mounted camera for recording (similar to a dashcam in a car) and two indicators for letting other motorists know which side are you turning.
 

Xiaomi greets a happy new year with Android Oreo for Mi A1

With the Oreo update, Xiaomi has made the Mi A1 one of the very few phones to get the latest version of Android.
 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Step aside or will topple government, TTV Dhinakaran tells EPS-OPS

AIADMK rebel TTV Dhinakaran

Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls

‘In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base,’ superstar Rajinikanth said on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Cops say no to debate,Lingayat-Veerashaiva rift widens

The Lingayat and Veerashaiva battle has escalated with both factions now willing to lock horns on whether they are one and the same community or different at a public debate on the issue.

Caustic K C Venugopal flays BJP over Mahadayi row

CM Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of women at Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district on Friday – KPN

Amit Shah likely to pull up Karnataka BJP leaders over Mahadayi bungle

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham