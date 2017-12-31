12 pubs, bars served notices in Bengaluru

Mr. Reddi said that the pubs and bars can host events on the New Year's Eve but warned people of going to the pubs and bars which have no fire safety norms.

Bengaluru: As many as 12 pubs and bars in Indiranagar and Koramangala area were slapped with notices on Saturday by Fire and Emergency Services chief M.N. Reddi for failing to comply with the fire safety norms and not obtaining NOC from the fire department.

The notices were issued following an inspection drive at pubs and bars in highrises by the fire brigade on Friday and Saturday in Indiranagar and Koramangala – two of the popular hubs for New Year's Eve party. The pubs and bars have been given 15-day deadline to set right the fire safety measures or face closure.

The inspection drive was conducted in the wake of a fire at a restaurant in Kamala Mills Compound at Lower Parel in Mumbai on Thursday which claimed 14 lives. Mr Reddi said that the fire officials inspected high rise.

Buildings with rooftop pubs, bars and restaurants in Indiranagar and Koramangala as a huge crowd was expected to celebrate on the New Year's Eve. "Structures in Indiranagar and Koramangala housing 12 pubs and bars have been inspected and found to be illegal high rise buildings without any Fire NOC. They have been issued notices to implement fire safety measures within 15 days failing which orders will be issued to close them down permanently," he said. Mr. Reddi said that the pubs and bars can host events on the New Year's Eve but warned people of going to the pubs and bars which have no fire safety norms.

Elaborating further on the fire safety norms pubs and bars ought to comply with, Mr. Reddi said that any building 15 metres in height must meet fire safety standards and get a no-objection certificate from the fire department, he said.