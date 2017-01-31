Former minister E Ahamed suffers cardiac arrest in Parliament; critical

Lok Sabha member and former union Minister E Ahamed being taken to hospital. (Photo: video grab)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member and former union Minister E Ahamed suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday in the Parliament where he had gone to attend the address by President to the joint sitting of both Houses.

78-year-old Ahamed, who is the president of Indian Muslim League, complained of uneasiness and breathlessness and collapsed during the speech.

The Parliament staff tried to give him first aid but as his pain continued, he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Hospital sources said that Ahamed’s condition is critical and he has been put on life support system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about his health. Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.