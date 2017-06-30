Nation, In Other News

Why cops in idol theft case not held, Madras HC asks govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 4:26 am IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the state government why it has not arrested the police personnel allegedly involved in the idol theft case. When the petition filed by Elephant G. Rajendran came up for hearing before Justice R. Mahadevan, Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing, A.G. Pon Manickavel appeared before the court, as per the earlier direction of the court.

Additional public prosecutor C. Emilias submitted that the then head constable Subraj was arrested and the police are searching for the then Inspector and now DSP Kader Batcha and another constable.

The judge orally asked the APP, “Why you have not arrested them. Don't you know their whereabouts?”  The APP, Emilias said it will take some time to know their whereabouts.

The judge also asked Pon Manickavel what was the strength of the Idol Wing department. After Pon Manickavel explained the details, the judge asked him to file an affidavit as to what was the requirement and how many staff he requires. 

The judge posted to June 30, further hearing of the case. The judge also adjourned to July 21, the hearing on another petition filed by Rajendran, which sought a direction to the authorities to provide police protection to him and to his family. In his petition, Rajendran alleged that he received information on Thursday that a high ranking police officer made a comment on him stating that “He always gives trouble to the government by filing petitions, harassed real estate persons, now he filed a petition against police. I will teach a lesson to him”. He sought to transfer the investigation of idol theft case to CB-CID.

Tags: madras high court, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

 




