Hyderabad: 2 kids drink acid by mistake, condition critical

Published Jun 30, 2017, 2:45 am IST
School officials realised something was amiss when the children started vomiting.
A student of Sacred Heart School and his brother consumed diluted acid, mistaking it for drinking water kept by their grandmothe. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: A student of Sacred Heart School and his brother consumed diluted acid, mistaking it for drinking water kept by their grandmother, who works as a help in the school, on Thursday. The grandmother, G. Yellamma, had kept the acid in bottles near the drinking water area. The incident occurred near Mothkur in Mahbubnagar district.

Yellamma had taken her grandson, Manikanta, 3, to the school where her other grandson, I. Sagar, 8, is a Class II student. “During the break between 10 and 10.30 am, Sagar came to see his younger brother and both went to drink  water and drank the diluted acid,” said Mothkur SI Satyanarayana.

School officials realised something was amiss when the children started vomiting. They children were sent to a corporate hospital here, where their condition is stated to be critical. Police booked a case under IPC Section 284 (negligence with respect to poisonous substance) on the grandmother.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




