Accused in Jayalalithaa estate case dies, another hurt

Palakkad: The Tamil Nadu police is inquiring into the link between the accidental deaths of a woman and her daughter at Kannadi here on the Palakkad-Thrissur highway early on Saturday and S. Kanagaraj , 35, driver of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in Salem on Friday night. K.V. Sayan, 35, husband of Vishu Priya, 30, who died in the car accident at Kanandi, is a close friend of Kanagaraj, the first accused in the house break-in and murder of the watchman of Kodanad estate of Jayalalithaa at Nigilris in Tamil Nadu.

Sayan, who was driving the car when the accident occurred at 5. 30 a.m., is a native of Edakkulam in Thrissur and the second accused in the house break-in case. Sayan, who fell unconscious and suffered serious injuries, is being treated at Kuppuswami Hospital in Coimbatore. Palakkad south CI Manoj Kumar told DC that Tamil Nadu police were in touch with the Palakkad police to find out any links between both the Salem and Kannadi accidents. “Sayan was staying at Madukarrai in Coimbatore and the car driven by him had rammed the rear of a truck which was parked on the roadside. The inquest report of the deceased mother and daughter says that they might have been murdered before the accident,” he said.

Sayan was working in a bakery in Coimbatore, sources said. The CI said that the bodies of the woman and her daughter were taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. “Only after the post-mortem report and questioning of Sayan, both Kerala and Tamil Nadu can reach a conclusion regarding the Kannadi accident,” the CI added. The Tamil Nadu police have picked up eight persons, who are residents of Malappuram, Wayanad and Thrissur districts, in connection with the Kodanad break-in and murder case.