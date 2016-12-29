Rahul Gandhi demands white paper on demonetisation

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Congress party’s Foundation Day its vice-president Rahul Gandhi put forward a charter of demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked the government to bring out a white paper on demonetisation.

Mr Rahul said a list of all those who have deposited above Rs 25 lakh before the demonetisation move was announced should be made public and sought relief to those badly affected including depositing of Rs 25,000 to at least one woman of each BPL family.

Rahul said “We want the Prime Minister to explain some things to the country. After November 8, how much black money has come out and how much economic loss has the country suffered due to demonetisation? How many people have lost their lives and whether any compensation has been paid to them?” He asked. “The PM should also say whom he consulted before carrying out the decision and give the names of experts consulted,” he added.