Nation, In Other News

TDP questions top slots to KCR, KT Rama Rao in survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 29, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 3:31 am IST
Telangana TDP president Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government is losing popularity in state.
KT Rama Rao and K Chandrashekhar Rao
 KT Rama Rao and K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Working president of the Telangana Telugu Desam, A. Revanth Reddy, and TD MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said on Sunday that the TD in Telangana will intensify agitations across the state against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government whose popularity, they alleged, is on the decline. Referring to the Chief Minister’s survey results, giving only two seats to the entire Opposition, they questioned how only the Chief Minister and his son and nephew could get all the top ranks and the rest of the MLAs get behind.

They were speaking on the sidelines of the Mahanadu programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. They said that the TD national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has given them directions to fight against the TRS and strengthen the party in Telangana. “We will completely change our plans and strategies from now on and will show KCR how the Telugu Desam matters in Telangana and its electoral impact,” Mr Revanth Reddy said. He alleged that the TRS government is losing popularity in Telangana and to divert the attention of the people, the Chief Minister has resorted to this cheap tactic of releasing a bogus survey.

Tags: telugu desam, k chandrashekhar rao, k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana

Related Stories

K T Rama Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Survey says KTR’s performance has dipped; KCR, Harish improve

Their performance was assessed with comparison with a similar survey done in August, six months ago.
10 Mar 2017 1:52 AM
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

KCR’s survey on performance of ministers, MLAs creates ripples in TRS

TRS sources said the survey has created a sense of insecurity among non-performing ministers and MLAs.
11 Mar 2017 2:19 AM

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

6-year-old from Japan sets record by becoming youngest club DJ

The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother (Photo: YouTube)
 

Authorities in Kuwait catch pigeon smuggling ecstasy across the border

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Urbanisation, pollution affecting freshwater bodies: expert

According to the Zoological Survey of India, the threat posed to freshwater bodies through urbanisation also endangers the fauna they inhabit. (Photo: DC/Representational)

2 Bajrang Dal leaders arrested in Odisha for attack on cattle transporters

Bhubaneswar GRP on Saturday night arrested two Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged involvement in the attack on two cattle transporters at the Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Five killed, 28 injured as van turns upside down in TN

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Govt amends rules, no hookah services in smoking zones

The state nodal officer for National Tobacco Control Programme in the Central government said, this amendment will help in curbing the mushrooming of hookah bars in metropolitan cities. (Photo: File/Representational)

MP: Mother dies along tracks, weeping 1-yr-old latches on to breast

The only clue the police have in their efforts to identify the woman is a purse found adjacent to the deceased’s body. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham