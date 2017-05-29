TDP questions top slots to KCR, KT Rama Rao in survey

Hyderabad: Working president of the Telangana Telugu Desam, A. Revanth Reddy, and TD MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said on Sunday that the TD in Telangana will intensify agitations across the state against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government whose popularity, they alleged, is on the decline. Referring to the Chief Minister’s survey results, giving only two seats to the entire Opposition, they questioned how only the Chief Minister and his son and nephew could get all the top ranks and the rest of the MLAs get behind.

They were speaking on the sidelines of the Mahanadu programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. They said that the TD national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has given them directions to fight against the TRS and strengthen the party in Telangana. “We will completely change our plans and strategies from now on and will show KCR how the Telugu Desam matters in Telangana and its electoral impact,” Mr Revanth Reddy said. He alleged that the TRS government is losing popularity in Telangana and to divert the attention of the people, the Chief Minister has resorted to this cheap tactic of releasing a bogus survey.