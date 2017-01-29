Kambala gets a boost; Assam plans protests

Moodabidri: Amid growing protests for lifting the ban on buffalo race Kambala, Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday decided to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to pave the way for the traditional sport in the coastal region.

“The Cabinet has decided to move a draft bill in the legislature session scheduled from February 6 to February 10. It will allow Kambala and bullock cart racing, which will be enabled by amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and therefore considered a normal traditional sport,” law and parliamentary affairs minister T.B. Jayachandra told reporters.

In Guwahati, organisers of traditional sports in Assam on Saturday resolved to defy the court ban on buffalo and bulbul fight of 2014 by restarting it in 2017. However, these centuries-old traditional sports were not hosted since 2014 during the Magh Bihu. The organisers of the events met on Saturday at in Hajo and decided to launch a movement.