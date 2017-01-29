Hyd: 2 students killed after bike hits road divider, truck crushes them

 LIVE !  :  Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 31 Grand Slam titles between them. (Photo: AFP) Live, Australian Open final: Rafael Nadal leads fourth set 5-3
 
Bowenpally police officials, who checked CCTV footage, said the youths were driving very rashly.
A CCTV grab shows the victims approaching the accident spot, hitting the divider, falling under the truck, and a body lying on the road behind the truck. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Two students were killed and their friend was injured when their bike hit a road divider and they fell under a truck on the other side of the road at Bowenpally on Saturday afternoon.  

The victims were triple riding and speeding on a Yamaha FZ bike. Eyewitnesses said the rider could not control the bike due to its speed, and as soon as the bike hit the road divider, the three were flung into the air and fell on the other lane. None of them were wearing helmets. 

Bowenpally police officials, who checked CCTV footage, said the youths were driving very rashly.

Police said the dead are R. Anirudh, 19, son of Ramakanth, an Intermediate second year student, and his friend Vishwa Chary, 20, son of Krishna, and a first year degree student. The injured, Akhil, who was driving, was rushed to hospital. 

The incident occurred near Tadbund after 12 noon. 

“The three were going towards Secunderabad. At the curve near the Tadbund graveyard the driver failed to control the bike due to high speed. The bike rammed the road divider and the three were flung into the air and landed on the other lane. Meanwhile, a truck coming from Secunderabad ran over two of them. The two were crushed under the back tyres of the truck. The injured victim was lucky as only his leg was fractured,” said an official from Bowenpally police station. 

People who saw the accident informed the police and emergency services. But, the two died before any medical help

“They suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,” said the officer. 

Anirudh was a student of Sri Narayana Intermediate College in Malkajgiri and Vishwa a student of Sai Sudhir Degree College. They were residents of Buddhanagar in Malkajgiri. Relatives said the three had gone out on a bike to go to their colleges in Secunderabad. In the afternoon they went to Fatehnagar to attend a family function and were returning to their colleges when the mishap happened.

The two bodies were shifted for autopsy. Police booked a case. 

Faulty road blamed
A preliminary probe into the Bowenpally mishap revealed that faulty road design was one of the reasons for the accident. The road near Tadbund graveyard has a steep curve, where drivers cannot control vehicles easily. Cops say heavy vehicles often hit the median due to this faulty design. 

“It will be difficult for a driver to control his vehicle if it is moving at more than 45 km/hr in this area. At the steep curve three-wheelers might get toppled, and heavy vehicles and two-wheelers might hit the divider,” said a senior police official from north zone. 

Road safety experts say that the major reasons for accidents in the city were faulty road design, improper junctions and other infrastructure defects. These defects were overlooked in the past and only motorists were blamed for accidents. The traffic police had been submitting reports to the GHMC pointing out problems like narrow roads, steep curves, slopes of roads, blind corners, improper illumination and traffic junctions (without signals), and the absence of sign boards indicating speed limits since 2014. But the GHMC has not yet taken initiatives to set right these problems.

