Bengaluru: Woman seeks divorce from husband who wears sari, uses makeup

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old woman from Bengaluru has sought divorce from her transvestite husband, who dresses and behaves like a woman.

According to a report, the woman has filed a police complaint, saying that she is tired of her husband dressing up like a woman. “He loves wearing a sari and uses my makeup and accessories to dress up like a woman at night,” the woman was quoted as saying in the report.

“Our marriage was not consummated due to impotency and congenital defects.”

The complainant, who works for a software company, also claimed that the two are married for a year but have not had sex because her husband was impotent.

The couple, who is being counselled at a women’s helpline centre, had an arranged marriage. A senior counsellor was quoted saying, “From their first night itself, he would act like a woman. He wanted to wear a sari that night.”

The husband has agreed to the separation.