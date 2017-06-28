Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Six train passengers of Yeswanthpur-Lucknow Express robbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 1:24 am IST
They were drugged by a duo on Yeshwantpur-Lucknow Express.
The drugged passengers on the platform at the Khazipet rail station on Tuesday. They were taken to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. (Photo: DC)
 The drugged passengers on the platform at the Khazipet rail station on Tuesday. They were taken to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Six passengers of the Yeswanthpur-Lucknow Express were robbed by two persons who gave them cool drinks containing stultifying drugs.
Khazipet GRP SI P. Dayakar said the six were from UP and were working as painters in Bengaluru. “They boarded a general compartment on Monday evening and met two persons who introduced themselves as workers going to UP. After the train left Yeshwanthpur, the duo offered cool drinks containing drugs.

After consuming the drinks the six became unconscious,” he said. Mr Dayakar said that when other passengers saw the six who did not wake up till 10 am on Tuesday they informed the Khazipet Railway Station authorities.

“We and the RPF took the six to MGM Hospital. They said the thieves took Rs 27,000, two phones and bags from them,” he said.

The victims are Inderjith, Mahesh Savant, Sushil Jaiswal, Raj Narayana, Sanjay and Ranya Dube. Indrajith, Raj Narayana and Sanjay were unconscious. The others are semi-unconscious. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Tags: hyderabad police, mgm hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This ‘ungli’ is at society that's asking us to repress our voice: Ekta Kapoor

The entire cast of the film at the trailer launch in Mumbai.
 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
 

Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)
 

My son will have fond memories of sitting on MS Dhoni’s lap: Sarfraz Ahmed; video

When asked about the photo of MS Dhoni holding his son Abdullah, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Once he (Abdullah) grows up, he would have fond memories of him sitting on the lap of on one of the greats of the game.” (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)
 

Baby Driver review: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx take us on the ride of our lives!

Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a car chase scene from 'Baby Driver'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indo-Nepal border to be sealed ahead of Nepal civic polls

Nepalese security personnel stand guard at a point of entry into Nepal from India at Mechinagar on the eastern Nepalese border with India. (Photo: File/AFP)

Video: 'Trump Sulabh Village' in Haryana dedicated to US President

Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Woman undergoes labour pain, delivers baby on railway platform

The mother and the newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Acid victims to get reservation in government jobs, promotions

The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the Supreme Court of India. (Representational Image)

UP: 21 participants fall ill due to rain after attending Yoga day

Narendra Modi with participants in Lucknow on International Yoga Day. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham