Hyderabad: Six train passengers of Yeswanthpur-Lucknow Express robbed

The drugged passengers on the platform at the Khazipet rail station on Tuesday. They were taken to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Six passengers of the Yeswanthpur-Lucknow Express were robbed by two persons who gave them cool drinks containing stultifying drugs.

Khazipet GRP SI P. Dayakar said the six were from UP and were working as painters in Bengaluru. “They boarded a general compartment on Monday evening and met two persons who introduced themselves as workers going to UP. After the train left Yeshwanthpur, the duo offered cool drinks containing drugs.

After consuming the drinks the six became unconscious,” he said. Mr Dayakar said that when other passengers saw the six who did not wake up till 10 am on Tuesday they informed the Khazipet Railway Station authorities.

“We and the RPF took the six to MGM Hospital. They said the thieves took Rs 27,000, two phones and bags from them,” he said.

The victims are Inderjith, Mahesh Savant, Sushil Jaiswal, Raj Narayana, Sanjay and Ranya Dube. Indrajith, Raj Narayana and Sanjay were unconscious. The others are semi-unconscious. Police registered a case and are investigating.