Nation, In Other News

UP polls: Unhappy over ticket allotment, 2 BJP workers attempt immolation

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya also faced opposition from the cadres in Varanasi for denying tickets to party veterans.
Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: On a day BJP released its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, dissent over ticket distribution manifested into protests with two party workers from Ghazipur district allegedly attempting self-immolation at the party office here.

Unhappy over ticket allotment, BJP workers from Ghazipur allegedly sprinkled kerosene to set themselves afire but were overpowered by people. While one of them was arrested, others managed to flee, a party leader said.

The workers were not happy with ticket distribution and had come to the party headquarters to express their displeasure over it on the day when the BJP national president was in town, he said.

Another group of BJP workers reportedly protested against Shah on his arrival here earlier in the day.

BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya also faced opposition from the cadres in Varanasi for denying tickets to party veterans.

The party cadres are reportedly unhappy over party hoppers being given importance in ticket distribution over loyal workers.

When questioned on the issue, Shah played down the protests saying the fight over tickets only proved that 'achhe din' are round the corner.

"You don't appear to have run a political party, when there is a fight over tickets it should be taken that achhe din are round the corner ... where there is no fight it should be taken as a signal of defeat," he said.

"The problem is that of our party and it should be left to us ... do we tell you what all you have to write," he told newspersons when asked to comment on it after releasing the manifesto.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, bjp, self immolation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha were seen promoting their projects on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Kangana, Sonakshi get busy with promotions
Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and other stars were seen at the sangeet ceremony of Radha Kapoor, daughter of Yes Back CEO Rana Kapoor, on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Sushant, Kangana attend Radha Kapoor's wedding sangeet
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
 

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive accident, take injured to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja, who was driving with his wife Reeva Solanki, hit a scooty from behind, according to reports. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Woman does wedding photoshoot with ‘pizza’ husband

Christina Wagner, 18 decided to get married to the pizza when she saw her grandmother's vintage wedding dress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Serena, Venus show some sister love after all-Williams Australian Open final

Venus and Serena Williams have asserted their dominance over the world of tennis for almost two decades now, winning 30 titles between themselves. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amartya Sen says note ban undemocratic move akin to unguided missile

Amartya Sen

Black money stashed in foreign shores, not in India: Former minister

Former Union Minister and eminent journalist Arun Shourie (Photo: PTI/File)

Pvt players to set up industries worth Rs 500 cr in Pondy: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Photo: PTI/File)

23-year-old national level swimmer commits suicide in Mumbai

Tanika Dhara

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham