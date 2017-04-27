Nation, In Other News

UP anti-terrorist squad to run 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign for radicalised youth

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
The initiative aims at helping families in de-radicalising youngsters, who are targeted by terror operatives who radicalise them online.
The initiative comes after the ATS recently arrested four suspected terrorists from the ISIS Khorasan module and came across posts, likes and remarks of these youths on social media. (Photo: Representational Image/File)
 The initiative comes after the ATS recently arrested four suspected terrorists from the ISIS Khorasan module and came across posts, likes and remarks of these youths on social media. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has initiated a "ghar wapsi" campaign to de-radicalise "misguided" persons and 25 youth from various
districts are being counselled after a tab was kept on their online activities.

The initiative comes after the ATS recently arrested four suspected terrorists from the ISIS Khorasan module and came across posts, likes and remarks of these youths on social media which showed that they were being radicalised.

Keeping in mind the influence of ISIS sympathisers on youth, the ATS has unveiled a 12-point strategy for the Ghar wapsi programme and also announced a helpline number for parents and families who suspect their children or people
known to them are getting radicalised online.

Security forces have noticed that terror operatives are targeting youngsters between 15 and 25 years of age by inciting communal passions.

"The initiative aims at helping families in de-radicalising youngsters, who are often targeted by terror operatives who radicalise them online and use them in carrying out terror activities. We will lend support to such families as part of our de-radicalisation programme," an ATS official said.

Two control room numbers of ATS - 0522-2304588 and 9792103156 - have also been set up which people can contact for help and the families have been assured that the identities of such youths and their families will be kept a secret.

The IG ATS said police will take the help of not only clerics, parents, family members but also friends of such youths and make them understand religion in the right perspective.

The youth going for the de-radicalisation programme of ATS, will be engaged in an interaction with police to gain their confidence and the process will be last over one year.

Surprise visits have also been planned for such youths to check their activity and the ATS will also help in education and employment of the youth by recommending their names under various government schemes.

"As there is no guarantee that the youth may not be radicalised again, the ATS will keep their details with and keep checking their activities randomly," they said.

They said the focus of the programme is to target the terror mindset.

"The programme aims to show the right path to the misguided youngsters through counselling," the UP ATS said.

"Presently ghar-wapsi or de-radicalisation of at least 25 youth from various districts of Uttar Pradesh is already on," IG ATS, Asim Arun said, adding these youths belong to seven districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar.

"The ATS is keeping a tab on online activities and some families would be approached for the de-radicalisation process, if required," he said.

"Keeping in mind that they were being influenced by radical propaganda, efforts are being made with the help of their families for their de-radicalisation," a senior ATS official said.

The UP ATS had seized some important documents after the March 7 encounter in Lucknow in which a suspected terrorist belonging to an ISIS module was killed. Following this, the probe was expanded to five states.

The ATS had received information that the ISIS had been expanding its network in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Bihar and some youth from these states had joined the terror organisation.

Six others were detained for questioning and during interrogation, it was revealed that their role is negligible and in the absence of adequate proof they were not arrested, they said.

The arrested persons had tried to brain wash and subsequently push them on the path of terror.

"Many a time, some families feel that one of their members has tread the wrong path and may subsequently opt for the terror route. But they feel helpless. Hence, the families are advised to approach the ATS Control Room at the earliest. The UP government and UP Police stand with them," an ATS statement said.

The programme includes involving misguided youngsters' friend and religious head during the counselling.

Efforts will also be made to keep the identity of the misguided youngster a secret and also the counselling process.

The programme will be considered to be over after the marriage of the misguided youngster or when his employment has been ensured.

"These youngsters will never be used for gathering intelligence or trapping terrorists," the ATS said.

The UP ATS had on April 20 arrested four persons -- Mufti Faizan and Tanveer, who are connected with the ISIS and were arrested from Bijnor district.

Nazim Shamshad Ahmed (26), who hails from Bijnor, was nabbed from Thane district adjoining Mumbai and Muzammil from Punjab in a joint operation with others states.

It has detained six youths, who were later handed over to their families to facilitate their "de-radicalisation".

Tags: anti-terrorist squad, de-radicalise, ghar wapsi campaign, youth
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tamil Nadu: Elephant gets stuck in slush, choke to death

(Representational Image/File)

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)

Yogi orders construction of walls around holy spots post ISI strike warning

Adityanath also asked the officials concerned to ensure laying of 4-lane road connecting famous temples for the convenience of visitors. (Photo:PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM opposes proposal to privatise Salem Steel Plant

Referring to the proposed privatisation, CM told Modi that the move has caused lot of apprehension and dismay amongst the people of the state. (Photo: File)

Rajnath to chair meeting reviewing J&K package implementation

The Rs. 80,000 crore-package was announced by the Prime Minister in November 2015. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham