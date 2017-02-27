Nation, In Other News

Suspected Islamic State Kerala man feared dead in Afghanistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Earlier, the agencies had said that the missing persons were suspected to have links with the IS and moved to Afghanistan and Syria.
KASARGOD: A drone strike has terminated the life of  T.K. Hafeezuddin, 23, from Kasargod, who had reportedly joined the ISIS along with 21 others from the state last year. A message on his death received by an IUML leader at  Padanna through Telegram app says:  “Hafees was killed in a drone strike yesterday. We consider him to be a Shuhada (martyr) and Allah knows best. We are waiting for our turn. Insha Allah.” It also says that the funeral was over. It is believed that he was killed in Afghanistan. The message was sent by one of Hafeezuddin’s  friends, Ashfaq Majeed, who had left along with him, to the mobile phone of IUML leader B.C. Abdul Rahman, who visited the house of the ‘deceased.’  

However, the Special Branch office in Kasargod said that it  had received no confirmation from any source regarding the death, including the National Investigation Agency  which is probing the case. Earlier, the agencies had said that the missing persons were suspected to have links with the IS and moved to Afghanistan and Syria. Hafeezuddin had left home on May 28, 2016 on the pretext of going to Kozhikode to study Quran. During Id (July 6), the family got a message that he reached ‘Jannat’ (heaven).

Tags: isis, kasargod, t k hafeezuddin
Location: India, Kerala

