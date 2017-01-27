Nation, In Other News

Newborn with heart ailment to be treated at AIIMS after Sushma offers help

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
The child was born with transposition of greater arteries (TGA) intact ventricular septum condition in heart.
On January 23, Devesh Sharma's wife Vandana Sharma gave the birth to a child in a hospital in Bhopal. (Photo: Twitter)
 On January 23, Devesh Sharma's wife Vandana Sharma gave the birth to a child in a hospital in Bhopal. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhopal: The help offered by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to a four-day-old boy having a serious heart ailment has given a ray of hope to the newborn's parents who have now decided to shift him to AIIMS in Delhi for medical treatment.

On January 23, Devesh Sharma's wife Vandana Sharma gave the birth to a child in a hospital here. The child was born with transposition of greater arteries (TGA) intact ventricular septum condition in heart.

Devesh yesterday appealed the minister on twitter to help for the treatment his son, to which Swaraj responded. Sharma said they decided to seek help after doctors in Bhopal told that they did not have facilities in the city to conduct operation on the child facing this medical condition.

Following his tweet, Swaraj asked for Sharma's phone number so that her staff could contact him. Subsequently, the minister's staff contacted Sharma seeking all medical reports of the child and sent them to doctors at Delhi's All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sushma tweet

After consultation, Swaraj tweeted last evening that, "We contacted the family and got the medical reports through my Bhopal office. Dr Balram Airan Head Cardiac surgery AIIMS advises an early surgery.”

"We can organise the baby's surgery in AIIMS Delhi. The family has to decide," she said in another tweet.

After Swaraj's assurance for help, the child's family is now hopeful that he would get better treatment. "We are in the process of shifting the child to New Delhithrough air ambulance for further treatment after Sushmaji's tweet. Hopefully, we will shift the child to Delhi by evening," Sharma, who works in a software firm in Bengaluru, said.

Swaraj is MP from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh. She underwent a kidney transplant operation at AIIMS in Delhi on December 10 last year.

The minister is known for reaching out to Indians stranded across the world through social media.

Tags: sushma swaraj, aiims, ailing child
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
 

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia will struggle in India

The first test starts in Pune on Feb. 23 and is followed by matches in Bangalore, Ranchi and Dharamsala. (Photo: AFP)
 

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' moves two-and-half-minute closer to midnight

File photo of the Doomsday Clock. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal’s number 1 fan, Roger Federer, awaits for final showdown
 

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he learnt from Amitabh Bachchan for Raees

Amitabh loved SRK's power-packed performance in 'Raees'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mining depletes water levels in Nagulakonda

The extent of forest in Nagulakonda has reduced to 10 per cent from 18 per cent

Andhra Pradesh: Orvakallu rocks face airport risk

The protection and preservation of Orvakallu rocks as geological and ecological heritage has become a big challenge.(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Hyderabad: Citylight Hotel collapse debris not shifted for three years

Some people have started using the place for small businesses. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Bodies of expats brought home

While one of them committed suicide in Saudi Arabia, the other died of illness in Bahrain. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 3 killed in ORR smash

The wreckage of a car in which three persons were killed and two seriously injured in a mishap on the OUter Ring Road near Ghatkesar.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham