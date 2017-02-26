Nation, In Other News

UP: Woman lived with mother's skeleton for 6 months, found dead

Published Feb 26, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
The neighbours, who had been complaining of foul smell for past couple of days, informed police when it became unbearable.
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Agra:  The body of a woman, who lived with the skeletal remains for about six months, was found from a dilapidated house in Arjun Nagar area here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Beena, who was reportedly suffering from depression.

The body and the remains were sent for post-mortem and inquiry is on, said Sunil Sharma, SHO of Shah Ganj police station, adding that the skeleton was believed to be that of her mother who appeared to have died some six months ago.

The neighbours had been complaining of foul smell for the past couple of days and informed the police when the stench became unbearable.

The neighbours told police that the woman was a teacher and was suffering from depression. Her mother retired as a government nurse and she was living on her pension.

Dr Ajay Agarwal, a forensic expert, said that after the post-mortem report it would become clear as to why and how the woman died.

