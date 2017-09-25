Mann Ki Baat is of the people: PM Modi

New Delhi: Answering his critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he has used his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat to reflect the views and aspirations of the people rather than expressing his own opinions. He said he had kept this three-year-old programme away from politics and had tried to connect with the people without getting swayed by the (political) “heat” and “anger” that may prevail at any particular time. Mann Ki Baat programme reflects positive strength of the country, Modi said.

During the 30-minute broadcast, he recalled some of the issues flagged by him through the programme over the last three years, talked about the cleanliness campaign, urged the countrymen to explore the incredible diversity and beauty of India and spoke about the FIFA Under-17 world cup tournament being held in the country. He also hailed wives of two martyrs who recently joined the Army and appreciated the cleanliness drive being carried out by 18-year-old Bilal Dar in Srinagar. In the 36th episode of the radio broadcast which was launched on October 2, 2014, Mr Modi expressed confidence that social scientists, universities, research scholars and media experts would conduct analysis of the programme and highlight its positives and negatives, which would be beneficial for it.

“(Through the programme) I got a unique opportunity of connecting with the people and knowing their feelings, wishes, aspirations and even complaints and I never said that this is my ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (my voice),” Mr Modi said. He was clearly answering his critics from the opposition parties who have been accusing him of expressing only his views through the programme and not listening to the voice of the people.

Mr Modi said through this programme, he reflects views of the people who keep sending him inputs through emails, by telephone and on MyGov app and NarendraModi App. He said he receives inputs continuously from all corners but he is able to articulate only a few of these during the 30-minute radio programme. “Most of the inputs are to encourage me. A large number of inputs are regarding improvements in governance. Sometimes, there are personal complaints and sometimes my attention is drawn to public issues,” he said. He said it had helped him understand the feelings of the common people in such a short time. “The result is that there is sensitivity in the government and attention has gone towards the strengths that exist even in far off places,” Mr Modi said.