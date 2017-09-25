Nation, In Other News

Mann Ki Baat is of the people: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 25, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Show brought people’s problems to government: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Answering his critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he has used his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat to reflect the views and aspirations of the people rather than expressing his own opinions. He said he had kept this three-year-old programme away from politics and had tried to connect with the people without getting swayed by the (political) “heat” and “anger” that may prevail at any particular time. Mann Ki Baat programme reflects positive strength of the country, Modi said.

During the 30-minute broadcast, he recalled some of the issues flagged by him through the programme over the last three years, talked about the cleanliness campaign, urged the countrymen to explore the incredible diversity and beauty of India and spoke about the FIFA Under-17 world cup tournament being held in the country. He also hailed wives of two martyrs who recently joined the Army and appreciated the cleanliness drive being carried out by 18-year-old Bilal Dar in Srinagar. In the 36th episode of the radio broadcast which was launched on October 2, 2014, Mr Modi expressed confidence that social scientists, universities, research scholars and media experts would conduct analysis of the programme and highlight its positives and negatives, which would be beneficial for it.

“(Through the programme) I got a unique opportunity of connecting with the people and knowing their feelings, wishes, aspirations and even complaints and I never said that this is my ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (my voice),” Mr Modi said. He was clearly answering his critics from the opposition parties who have been accusing him of expressing only his views through the programme and not listening to the voice of the people.

Mr Modi said through this programme, he reflects views of the people who keep sending him inputs through emails, by telephone and on MyGov app and NarendraModi App. He said he receives inputs continuously from all corners but he is able to articulate only a few of these during the 30-minute radio programme. “Most of the inputs are to encourage me. A large number of inputs are regarding improvements in governance. Sometimes, there are personal complaints and sometimes my attention is drawn to public issues,” he said. He said it had helped him understand the feelings of the common people in such a short time. “The result is that there is sensitivity in the government and attention has gone towards the strengths that exist even in far off places,” Mr Modi said.

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat


Related Stories

Amit Shah takes stock of party’s performance
Never said my Mann Ki Baat, says Modi, hails positive strength of country


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors shocked to find worm wriggling inside boy's eyeball

The worm can get into the body due to consumption of uncooked fish (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India fans slam BCCI over ICC World T20 2007 triumph Facebook video, here's why

Burdening all the expectations, MS Dhoni’s young brigade made their name in the history books.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya guides hosts to series win

Hardik Pandya impressed with both bat and ball. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Needles inserted into man's body on suspicion of being a thief

On getting information about the man being beaten up, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the man and admitted him to a local hospital. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Nalgonda: Buyer fails to name portal properly, loses Rs 1.7 lakh refund

Snapdeal is just a brand name and not the name of a company. A brand can’t be sued for delivering a product.

Making money off shaming PM wrong: Modi's lookalike on AIB meme

The 64-yr-old from Kannur who has shot to the limelight after AIB’s controversial tweet, broke his silence and asked a legitimate question – Why would someone do this to him? (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Kashmiri cop quits job over violence in valley, says 'want peace'

Rayees said he was working in the department for the last seven years as a constable and had vowed to serve the people. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Hyderabad: 17 new swine flu cases, total at 165

With 17 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, the number of swine flu cases registered between August 1 and August 28 has risen to 165.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham