 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith continued his fine run of form as he brought up his 21st half-century in Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Smith, Warner lead Australia's charge
 
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Collector blames exclusion of beef for rise in tuberculosis cases

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 11:13 am IST
A Murali said ‘Brahminical’ culture had affected the eating habits of scheduled castes and tribes, leading to protein deficiency.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: A district collector in Telangana landed in a controversy on Friday after his remarks criticising renunciation of beef or pork for religious reasons went viral on social media. He later apologised.

A Murali, collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, said during a program to mark the World TB Day at Yeturu Nagaram that "Brahminical" culture had affected the eating habits of scheduled castes and tribes, leading to protein deficiency.

"Earlier we ate pork, beef. Now due to some Brahminical forces we are practising ‘Malas’ (a religious vow) and stopped eating beef and pork. That is affecting our immune system and leading to diseases such as tuberculosis," he said.

"Some old people are complaining that they are not allowed to eat beef due to restrictions. It is ridiculous. You eat whatever you want to eat," the Collector said.

However, when the video of his speech went viral on social media, some BJP activists blocked a road in Mahadevpur mandal, demanding the Collector's suspension.

He had hurt the sentiments of Hindus, especially the Brahmins, they said. The Collector later apologised for using the word "Brahminical".

He was advocating consumption of protein-rich food to keep away diseases like TB, he told PTI over phone.

"TB cases are on rise in the district. Doctors are saying it is due to weakening of immune system and to overcome it one has to take protein-rich food. Now a days people don't eat pork, Goddu Kura (beef) and other meats after taking ‘Deeksha’," he said.

"Anyhow, I want to apologise if their feelings are hurt," he said.

Tags: world tb day, tuberculosis, district collector
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Smith, Warner lead Australia's charge

Steve Smith continued his fine run of form as he brought up his 21st half-century in Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Chennai: Childless couple buys newborn for Rs 10,000

Representational image

Bengaluru: Traffic cop helps driver in distress, draws applause

Yogesh Nandhi

UP: Class XI student commits suicide over poor performance in exam

Representational image

Not all educated people get job, says Delhi court; grants alimony to woman

Representational image

PM sends 'chaadar' to Ajmer Dargah, hails Gharib Nawaz

The Dargah - Ajmer Sharif (Dedicated to Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti) (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham