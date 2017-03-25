Hyderabad: Collector blames exclusion of beef for rise in tuberculosis cases

Hyderabad: A district collector in Telangana landed in a controversy on Friday after his remarks criticising renunciation of beef or pork for religious reasons went viral on social media. He later apologised.

A Murali, collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, said during a program to mark the World TB Day at Yeturu Nagaram that "Brahminical" culture had affected the eating habits of scheduled castes and tribes, leading to protein deficiency.

"Earlier we ate pork, beef. Now due to some Brahminical forces we are practising ‘Malas’ (a religious vow) and stopped eating beef and pork. That is affecting our immune system and leading to diseases such as tuberculosis," he said.

"Some old people are complaining that they are not allowed to eat beef due to restrictions. It is ridiculous. You eat whatever you want to eat," the Collector said.

However, when the video of his speech went viral on social media, some BJP activists blocked a road in Mahadevpur mandal, demanding the Collector's suspension.

He had hurt the sentiments of Hindus, especially the Brahmins, they said. The Collector later apologised for using the word "Brahminical".

He was advocating consumption of protein-rich food to keep away diseases like TB, he told PTI over phone.

"TB cases are on rise in the district. Doctors are saying it is due to weakening of immune system and to overcome it one has to take protein-rich food. Now a days people don't eat pork, Goddu Kura (beef) and other meats after taking ‘Deeksha’," he said.

"Anyhow, I want to apologise if their feelings are hurt," he said.