Hanumantha Rao booked for abusing Hyderabad cop, detained by police

Hyderabad: Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao was on Saturday detained for protesting over the FIR lodged against him for misbehaving with a policeman.

"This is a conspiracy against me. I am from a backward class and, therefore, they are trying to put pressure on me. I did not say anything wrong," Rao told the media here.

He added that such incidents do not take place in a democracy as this is the hooliganism of policemen.

"I just asked why I am being stopped and who gave you the orders, on this they filed an FIR against me," he said.

According to reports, Rao was seen shouting at a police official in the Telangana Assembly premises on Friday. The incident was captured in a video.

A case has been registered in this regard against Rao in Hyderabad's Saifabad Police Station under Sections 353, 294-B and 504 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Earlier on Friday, Rao had lashed out at a police officer for not allowing him to hold a press conference in Hyderabad and alleged that this reflected the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

"I hold press conference on public issues, on how the government is treating people and what public has to say on this. I have been doing this since a long time. The dictatorship of the Chief Minister is visible which is growing every day. I did not misbehave with anybody. The government is trying to shut the voice of people," Rao said.

"A Circle Inspector came and stopped me. He did not have the right to do so. But the Marshall told me to continue with my press conference. I asked them why I am being stopped from holding the conference and on whose orders," he added.

Asserting that he being a former MLA has the right to hold a press conference, Rao said: "I was insulted for no reason which I will not accept."