 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav has scalped two wickets in the second session as India halt Australia’s charge. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Yadavs derail Australian innings
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Hanumantha Rao booked for abusing Hyderabad cop, detained by police

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
'I am from a backward class and, therefore, they are trying to put pressure on me,' the former Congress MP said.
Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao was on Saturday detained in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao was on Saturday detained in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao was on Saturday detained for protesting over the FIR lodged against him for misbehaving with a policeman.

"This is a conspiracy against me. I am from a backward class and, therefore, they are trying to put pressure on me. I did not say anything wrong," Rao told the media here.

He added that such incidents do not take place in a democracy as this is the hooliganism of policemen.

"I just asked why I am being stopped and who gave you the orders, on this they filed an FIR against me," he said.

According to reports, Rao was seen shouting at a police official in the Telangana Assembly premises on Friday. The incident was captured in a video.

A case has been registered in this regard against Rao in Hyderabad's Saifabad Police Station under Sections 353, 294-B and 504 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Earlier on Friday, Rao had lashed out at a police officer for not allowing him to hold a press conference in Hyderabad and alleged that this reflected the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

"I hold press conference on public issues, on how the government is treating people and what public has to say on this. I have been doing this since a long time. The dictatorship of the Chief Minister is visible which is growing every day. I did not misbehave with anybody. The government is trying to shut the voice of people," Rao said.

"A Circle Inspector came and stopped me. He did not have the right to do so. But the Marshall told me to continue with my press conference. I asked them why I am being stopped from holding the conference and on whose orders," he added.

Asserting that he being a former MLA has the right to hold a press conference, Rao said: "I was insulted for no reason which I will not accept."

Tags: hanumantha rao, fir, protest, detained
Location: India, Telangana

Related Stories

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao

Video: Ex-Congress MP Hanumantha Rao shouts at Telangana policeman

The Congress leader is seen shouting at the official for not allowing him to go to the media point located in the Assembly premises.
24 Mar 2017 9:19 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Yadavs derail Australian innings

Kuldeep Yadav has scalped two wickets in the second session as India halt Australia’s charge. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress MP asks if lions in UP zoos have to live on 'palak paneer' instead of meat

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he felt bad after coming to know that in many zoos in Uttar Pradesh lions were not given meat and instead are fed with chicken. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh MLAs try to ride into Assembly on bicycles, get suspended

Chhattisgarh Assembly

Anti-Romeo squads: Ensure no unnecessary harassment, says UP CM

Anti-Romeo squad of police hauls up a youth in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is back, hale and hearty: spokesperson

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Resident doctors in Maharashtra call off strike

Patients wait outside the OPD at GMC hospital as resident doctors were on a strike in Nagpur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham