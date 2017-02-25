Nation, In Other News

Delhi: 3-year-old twins fall into washing machine while playing, drown

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 25, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 9:09 pm IST
The parents had rushed the twins to a hospital, but they were declared brought dead.
(Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

New Delhi: Three-year-old twin brothers died son Saturday after falling into a washing machine, which was filled with water, at their home in Delhi’s Rohini locality.

According to Hindustan Times, the shocking incident took place when the boys, named Nishant and Nakshya, were playing while their mother had gone to a nearby shop to purchase washing powder.

When she came back after "six minutes", she could not find the brothers. After frantic search, she found her sons inside the machine. But, by the time they were rescued, it was too late.

The parents had rushed the twins to a hospital, but they were declared brought dead. According to NDTV, they took them to another hospital, but were met with the same verdict.

The police have said that while the boys seem to have died of drowning, their bodies have sent for post-mortem.

Tags: washing machine, twins, drown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

