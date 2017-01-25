Nation, In Other News

Rajasthan students to study cashless economy and demonetisation soon

PCC chief Sachin Pilot in a tweet described the move as outrageous.
The RBSE has also installed swipe machines at Vidhyarati Sewa Kendra on its premises in Ajmer. (Representational image)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will include ‘Cashless Economy’ and ‘Demonetisation’ in its Class XII syllabus from the next academic session. RBSE chairman B.L. Choudhary said that the students will also be taught about ‘mobile wallet structure’ and ‘cashless system’.

However, academicians feel if the theory of demonetisation is included in the school syllabus then students should also be made aware about the merits and demerits of the process.

Congress too has not liked the idea. PCC chief Sachin Pilot in a tweet described the move as outrageous. The RBSE has also installed swipe machines at Vidhyarati Sewa Kendra on its premises in Ajmer.

