Politics not for votes for us: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Sep 24, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 12:42 am IST
PM Modi said most of the problems faced by the common people in India were rooted in corruption.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd after his arrival at Shahanshahpur, Vara-nasi, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI )
Lucknow: Taking on the Opposition which has time and against accused him of playing vote bank politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that his politics was not for votes as he and his party come from a “different culture”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he did not believe in vote bank politics because the country should be above party politics. Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the ‘Pashu Aarogya Mela ‘ in Shahanshahpur in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said that he had launched a major war against corruption and black money and was determined to weed it out of the system.

He said most of the problems faced by the common people in India were rooted in corruption. “Our politics is not for votes, our culture is different. In politics, people do only that task which yields votes, but our character is different. Some politicians work only when it fetches votes but we have been brought up in a different culture,” he said. The Prime Minister said that cleanliness was worship for him as it could rid the poor of various diseases and great deal of economic burden. Hundreds of diseases come knocking at your doorsteps because of lack of hygiene, he added.

He said that he was fortunate to lay the foundation stone of a public toilet in Shahanshahpur village ‘because sanitation is also a kind of worship for me’. Mr Narendra Modi quoted a Unicef report which said that each household in India which does not have a toilet, spent around Rs 50,000 a year on treatment for different ailments. “It is the responsibility of every citizen and every family to keep their surroundings clean so we are able to build clean villages, clean cities and a clean nation”, he stated.

Tags: narendra modi, pashu aarogya mela


