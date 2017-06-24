Nation, In Other News

'Trump Sulabh Village' in Haryana dedicated to US President

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 10:18 am IST
From now on, the village will be known as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.
Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)
 Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)

Gurgaon/New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US, a village in Mewat region of Haryana was on Thursday dedicated to President Donald Trump.

From now on, the village will be known as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.

In a symbolic gesture to promote the Indo-US relations, Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak formally launched various projects for the all-round development of Marora panchayat under Mewat region in Haryana, a release said.

The Sulabh Sanitation and Reform Movement leader Pathak, during a programme in Washington a few days ago, had announced to name an Indian village after Trump, as part of his efforts to strengthen relation between the countries, it said.

Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, provides affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses to end the practice of manual scavenging.

It also works across the country to support the 'Swachh Bharat' mission besides other urban development initiatives, the release said.

Sulabh, which engages over 50,000 people, claims that so far it has constructed nearly 10.5 million household toilets and 8,500 public toilets used by nearly 15 million people daily across the country.

Tags: donald trump, us president trump, swachh bharat, 'trump sulabh village'
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Depp apologises for his Donald Trump assassination joke, says 'intended no malice'

Johnny Depp. (Pic: AP)
 

3 in a row: Kidambi Srikanth storms into Australia Open Super Series final

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Yuqi Shi 21-10, 21-14 in 27 in the semifinals of the Australian Open to seal a place in the final. (Photo: AP)
 

Isro tests new technologies at zero cost

By keeping the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C38 rocket active for nearly 15 hours after injecting the 31 satellites into orbit on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully demonstrated an innovative way to test its new technologies with no cost.
 

MS Dhoni will help youngsters in Anil Kumble’s absence: Virat Kohli's childhood coach

"There might be some differences (between Kohli and Kumble) and it is better if keep the talks that happen in dressing room there itself," said Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AP)
 

Jason Roy becomes 1st player to be given out obstructing the field in T20Is; video

Chasing a target of 175, England were on course of a series-clinching win with 133/2 in the 16th over bowled by Chris Morris when Roy, who was batting superbly on 67, was given out. (Photo: AFP)
 

Anil Kumble wanted 60 per cent of captain’s gains

Anil Kumble’s proposal is an indicator that whenever Virat Kohli would have earned more from the BCCI, his own earnings would have gone up proportionately. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai: Woman undergoes labour pain, delivers baby on railway platform

The mother and the newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Acid victims to get reservation in government jobs, promotions

The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the Supreme Court of India. (Representational Image)

UP: 21 participants fall ill due to rain after attending Yoga day

Narendra Modi with participants in Lucknow on International Yoga Day. (Photo: PTI/File)

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Cattle ban: Will take a call once verdict arrives, says Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham