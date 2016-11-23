Nation, In Other News

Bullet-proof bathrooms, state-of-art facilities at KCR’s new residence

Telangana Chief Minister is likely to move into his new official residence at Begumpet tomorrow.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: Facebook)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to move into his new official residence at Begumpet here tomorrow.

The event would be a low key affair, official sources said.

Though there was no official word in this regard, media reports said the sprawling new residence, with state-of-the-art facilities, has come up over one lakh square feet space.

The reports said that due to security reasons, "bullet-proof" bathrooms have been constructed in the house.

A government statement had earlier said the new residence had been planned as the Chief Minister's camp office and residence did not have adequate facilities for parking and holding large meetings.

