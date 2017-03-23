Nation, In Other News

Telangana: Metro rail workers hit sewer line, stink up place

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 3:41 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 3:41 am IST
The Allwin Furniture godown that was located on a slope took a major hit as the whole area was filled with sewer water.
Following the incident, sewer water leaked onto the main road and created a big mess. (Representational image)
 Following the incident, sewer water leaked onto the main road and created a big mess. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The L&T workers engaged for Metro rail works at Nampally junction struck against an HMWSSB sewerage pipeline while digging the ground on Tuesday, following which sewer water leaked onto the main road and created a big mess.

The Allwin  Furniture godown that was located on a slope took a major hit as the whole area was filled with sewer water.

Jitender Kumar, owner of Allwin Furnitures, said, “The L&T workers were on the job here for the last 15 days, carrying out pillar works in front of my showroom. They dug a huge hole to lay a pillar. On Tuesday evening or so, the workers struck against a sewer pipeline and since then dirty water was leaking onto the main road. On Wednesday morning, when I opened my godown’s shutter, I found a 6-inch deep water. From 10am to 2pm, I ran around GHMC and HMWSSB offices, seeking their urgent attention, but none of them was ready to do anything or take responsibility. The L&T officer was not reachable either.”

He said he incurred losses of a few lakhs. “After I hired two machines to drain the water out, officials from the sewerage board came in at around 4.30pm and plugged the leak,” he said.

