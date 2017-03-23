Nation, In Other News

Not here to take abuses: Sena MP hits Air India staff '25 times' with slippers

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India had provided him economy class.
New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Thursday admitted that he hit an Air India staffer with slipper “25 times” over an issue with business class seating. Air India has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

“Yes, I beat him as he misbehaved with me. I hit Air India staffer 25 times” Gaikwad said, adding that the staffer “raised his voice” and said “What MP? I will talk to Modi”.

"Do you expect me to hear their abuses quietly? What should have I done? He first misbehaved with me," Gaikwad told ANI. “I won’t take abuses from anyone. I am a Shiv Sena MP, not BJP,” he added.

He further said that he had filed a complaint regarding the seating arrangement but nobody was there to answer the problem, adding that he had take such an action.

"I will complain about this misbehaviour in the Parliament. They can complain whoever they want to, I will give my answer," he said.

Meanwhile, the Air India staffer, Sukumar, who was hit by Gaikwad said that the MP broke his glasses, used bad words and humiliated him in front of the entire crew.

"When I told him what he (Gaikwad) is asking isn't possible, he became abusive and started using foul language. God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs," the Air India staffer said.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when the scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.

An Air India spokesperson said a team has been constituted to probe the entire incident. “FIR lodged, examining creation of no fly list of unruly passengers,” Air India said.

Reacting to the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, "No political party will encourage physical assault. It should never have happened."

