 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin scalped the big wicket of Steve Smith ahead of tea break as India pushed Australia on backfoot on day one of the opening Test in Pune. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: 4-down Australia on backfoot
 
Nation, In Other News

Mocked by Shobhaa De, MP cop says ‘if madam wants, she can pay for my treatment’

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Inspector Daulatram Jogewat was 'hurt' over Shobhaa De tweeting about his obese physical condition.
Inspector Daulatram Jogewat
 Inspector Daulatram Jogewat

Neemuch: A 58-year-old policeman from Madhya Pradesh has expressed displeasure over columnist Shobhaa De tweeting about his obese physical condition, which he said is not because of overeating but a hormonal disorder.

"I am hurt with Shobhaa De's tweet poking fun at me. I have put on weight due to hormonal disorder following my gall bladder operation in 1993," Inspector Daulatram Jogewat, who weighs around 180 kg, said today.

“If madam wants, she can pay for my treatment. Who doesn’t want to be thin?” Jogewat said.

Jogewat, posted at the Police Lines here, said he would talk to his seniors about the mockery over his obesity. "It is up to them to take a call on the recourse I should take," said the policeman, who is scheduled to retire in 2019.

De had posted the image on Tuesday after the polling for the Mumbai civic body ended amid a heavy police bandobast. "Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today," the socialite had tweeted while posting the image, and incorrectly identified Jogewat as a personnel of the Mumbai Police who were deployed for the BMC polls held on Tuesday.

Shobhaa De tweet

As her tweet went viral, De got trolled by netizens. Hitting back at her, the Mumbai Police had tweeted,

"We love puns too Ms De. but, this one is totally misplaced. Uniform /official not ours. We expect better from response."

Mumbai police tweet

However, in an attempt to make peace, De had yesterday posted a fresh tweet: "Mumbai/ Maharashtra Police Pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. Police, Consult a dietitian, if it's an asli, undoctored image doing the round."

Shobhaa De apology

De had in the past also courted controversies following her tweets. Her comments about poor performance of the Indian sportsmen in the 2016 Olympics had met with severe backlash.

Tags: shobhaa de, daulatram jogewat, fat shaming, mumbai police
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Shobhaa De has also been involved with film journalism before.

Shobhaa De fatshames cop on Twitter, gets stern response from Mumbai Police

De's post of an overweight policeman didn't go down well with the Mumbai Police, who responded sternly.
22 Feb 2017 10:19 AM
Several other comments of Shobhaa De have also created controversies before.

Shobhaa De apologises after Mumbai Police slams her for tweet

After the uproar over her tweet, De said that she didn’t mean any offence to Mumbai/Maharashtra Police.
22 Feb 2017 4:46 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
The leads of 'Rangoon' promoted the film in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Mumbai, Saif, Shahid, Kangana promote Rangoon in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia: Everything you need to know about its big comeback

The rumour has it that HMD will announce three to four phones in the Barcelona.
 

Watch: Mustafa is here to stay, announces arrival with Abbas-Mustan's Machine trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Shane Warne

Shane Warne scalped 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Silicon Valley sex therapist discusses problems in sex lives of techies

Silicon Valley techies mostly complain about having an inactive sex life and not meeting people often because of work. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Upset stomach forces Matthew Renshaw to retire after David Warner’s dismissal

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Harpreet Singh loses out on IPL contract after being wrongly named as Harmeet Singh

Harpreet Singh missed out on bagging IPL contract after it was wrongly reported that he and not Harmeet Singh was arrested for driving a car on railway platform. (Photo: Harpreet Singh Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Domlur bridge work to continue for 2 more days

Traffic moves at a slow pace as one of the roads to the fly over on old Airport road near Indiranagar is closed for asphalting, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Picture courtesy- Shashidhar B)

Bengaluru: Drivers on strike, no Ola, Uber for 3 days

(Representational image) After postponing meetings with the drivers for over a month, Ola and Uber said that they cannot concede to any of the demands made by the cabbies.

Bengaluru: After fire accident, KSRTC to increase vigilance

Fire mishap took place in a KSRTC bus near Arasinakunte

Death of 2 mothers at Hyderabad's hospital to be probed

Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's air quality index worse than Delhi’s

(Represtiontation image) Cities have become time bombs with increasing air pollution and garbage dumps due to which citizens are experiencing slow death.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham