Congress has failed to tackle fascist forces: T N Prathapan

Thrissur: The Congress has failed in effectively tackling communal and fascist forces, DCC president T.N. Prathapan has said. Speaking at a party leadership meet at Thriprayar on Sunday, he said that the party had lost its strength in the fight against communal forces. In an introspective tone, the former MLA and the close aide of KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, said that Congressmen were in the habit of criticizing their own leaders rather than taking on the leaders of other parties.

“If we continue to work in such a manner, in the coming years, the party will be reduced to a family affair of its leaders. The Congress has suffered more setbacks in politics than any other parties. On the national front, the Congress is taking on the BJP and in Kerala, the party is opposing the CPM. While the grand old party banks on the diversity of Indian tradition and its secular values , the CPM often alters its stand for the sake of votes and so the party can be viewed as a communal and a fascist party,” Prathapan noted. Nattika Congress Block President Dileep Kumar, DCC vice president T U Udayan, UDF district chairman Joseph Chalissery, DCC district general secretaries Anil Pulikkal, V R Vijayan, KPCC member Sivan Kannoli among others were present.