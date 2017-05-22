Woman power: Anshu Jamsenpa scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days

Jamsenpa set the world record for becoming the first woman climber to reach the top of Mt Everest twice within five days.

Itanagar/Kathmandu: Arunachal climber Anshu Jamsenpa on Sunday scripted history by scaling Mt Everest twice within five days. Jamsenpa, a mother of two, had conquered the worlds highest peak for the fourth time on May 16 last.

She began her double ascent on Friday morning, her husband Tsering Wange informed. Jamsenpa along with Nepali climber Furi Sherpa scaled the peak at 8 am on Sunday

The mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh had reached the top of Mt Everest at 9.15 am on May 16 last. Jamsenpa set the world record for becoming the first woman climber to reach the top of Mt Everest twice within five days.

She is also the first Indian woman to reach the top of Mt Everest for the fifth time. The 32-year-old had achieved the feat of summiting Mt Everest twice within 10 days in 2011.

Anshu had also climbed Mt Everest in 2013 from the Nepal side. “My only aim now is to unfurl the national flag once again atop Mt Everest and pay homage to Lord Buddha. I seek blessings and support from my fellow countrymen,” Jamsenpa was quoted by her PR manager as having said before starting her second ascent.

Prayers were organised in several monasteries and temples back home in Arunachal Pradesh and elsewhere in the region.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had flagged off the mountaineers double ascent expedition from Guwahati on April 2 this year.

Meanwhile, At least six persons, including a former Miss India finalist, were on Sunday evacuated from the higher camps of Mount Everest after they suffered from high-altitude sicknesses while attempting to climb the world’s highest peak.

According to the expedition organisers, 52-year-old Sangeeta S. Bahl, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, Argentine climbers Andres Esteban Pariz and Ricardo Dario Birn were airlifted from Camp II. Officials said that the climbers are receiving treatment at hospitals in Kathmandu.