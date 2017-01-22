Navakeralam event is a waste of money: Ramesh Chennithala

Thrissur: Navakeralam state-level inaugural event and seminars conducted on people’s planning and decentralization in Thrissur on Saturday is a sheer waste of money, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithal has said. He said in a press meet on here on Saturday that decentralization has become a Pinarayi-centric event and he was not properly invited to the event.

“My office received the notice of the programme on Friday and minister for Local Self Governance K.T. Jaleel called me over the phone and asked me to take part in the event without mentioning even the name of the programme. That is why I did not attend the function in Thrissur,” he said. He said that like in the previous years if there was corruption in implementing the decentralized projects, Congress would strongly oppose it.