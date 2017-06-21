No registration needed for infertility centres in Telangana

Hyderabad: According to infertility centres in the city, they are registered only under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PNDCT), as there is no other registration available. The district medical and health department has no registration for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics.

The raid on the Kiran Infertility Centre recently threw up the issue of registration of infertility clinics, but it seems, according to other such centres in the city, that there is no other registration for these clinics.

A senior IVF specialist in the city, who did not want to be identified, said: "We are a chain of corporate clinics and when we came to know that Tamil Nadu is registering ART clinics, we approached the Hyderabad DMHO (district medical and health officer) for the same. But they told us that there is no such registration and the PNDCT is appropriate. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed temporary registrations to monitor the clinics. Is there one such being implemented by the Telangana government? If so, we have no knowledge about it and no one has any idea about it."

Surrogacy is a contract between couple and mom

Officers of women and child welfare department spent over two hours with surrogate mothers at the Kiran Infertility Centre on Tuesday, asking about their health and family status.

While keeping the surrogate mothers at the clinic is wrong, experts said the contract of surrogacy was between the couple and the surrogate mother. The hospital was a facilitator of the process of monitoring the pregnancy and ensuring safe child-birth.

Their contractual abilities lay in ensuring a well-tracked pregnancy with no infections, complications, ultrasound scans and ensuring medical support to the mother along with a safe institutional delivery.

But it does not mean keeping the surrogate mother close to the hospital. The surrogate mother must be looked after by the couple, they said.