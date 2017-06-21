Nation, In Other News

Acid victims to get reservation in government jobs, promotions

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the SC of India.
The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the Supreme Court of India. (Representational Image)
 The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the Supreme Court of India. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: People with autism, mental illnesses, intellectual disability and victims of acid attacks may get quotas in central government jobs and for promotions.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has proposed vacancies, promotion quotas and an age relaxation for those with disabilities in a draft policy.

The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the Supreme Court of India. The vacancies earmarked will be for the posts of office assistants to Indian Administrative Service officers.

“In case of direct recruitment, four per cent of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of the posts, i.e. A, B, C and D, shall be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities,” the DoPT said.

Benchmark disabilities have been defined as blindness, low vision, deafness, hardness of hearing, locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, dwarfism, muscular dystrophy and cured leprosy. Besides, acid victims, those with autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illnesses and deafblindness (a combination of sight and hearing loss) will also be entitled to one per cent reservation.

Intellectual disability is a condition characterised by significant limitations both in intellectual functioning (reasoning, learning, problem solving) and in adaptive behaviour which covers a range of everyday skills. In case of promotions, four per cent of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of posts, i.e in Groups D and C, will be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities, the guidelines said.

Only those with such disabilities — with not less than 40 per cent of a specified disability — will be eligible for reservations in posts/services, the draft said. The provisions have been made to ensure that reservation for people with disabilities is not adjusted against the posts meant for those from Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes.

Reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs is called vertical reservation and the reservation for categories such as persons with benchmark disabilities and ex-servicemen is called horizontal reservation. “Horizontal reservation cuts across vertical reservation (in what is called interlocking reservation) and persons selected against the quota for persons with benchmark disabilities have to be placed in the appropriate category viz SC/ST/OBC/General candidates depending upon the category to which they belong in the roster meant for reservation of SCs/STs/OBCs,” it said. The DoPT has sought suggestions on the draft policy from all central government departments within the next 15 days.

Tags: acid attack, acid attack victims, government jobs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter responds to Republican Senator's 'failed hug' with Ivanka Trump

(Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: 10-ft-long cobra removed from car engine by cops in China

The snake will soon be released in the wild (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Abhinav Bindra’s indirect take is an eye opener

Anil Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

First Indian-origin doctor appointed honorary VP of UK medical body

The Shimla-born former deputy chairman of the BMA has worked in the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for nearly 40 years. (Photo: Twitter)
 

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Did Anil Kumble give Virat Kohli and Co a dressing down after Champions Trophy final?

Anil Kumble is believed to have had one-on-one sessions with the Indian cricketers after their Champions Trophy final loss, at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP: 21 participants fall ill due to rain after attending Yoga day

Narendra Modi with participants in Lucknow on International Yoga Day. (Photo: PTI/File)

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Cattle ban: Will take a call once verdict arrives, says Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami. (Photo: File)

Never aspired to sit on a throne, says Kumar Vishwas amid churn in AAP

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Police arrest 56-year-old man for masturbating on-board

(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham