Mallu Cyber Soldiers hack 200 Pakistani websites

Retaliation for hacking social security site.
The Mallu Cyber Soldiers, a group of hackers, who had joined hands in 2014, had earlier also hacked many Pakistani government websites.
KOZHIKODE: The Mallu Cyber Soldiers  hacked 200 Pakistani websites, including those of the government, on Sunday,  in retaliation for the hacking of Kerala Social Security Mission website earlier this month. They also listed the websites they hacked and said on their Facebook page that the attack would continue if the hackers further creep into India’s online ‘territory’.

The Mallu Cyber Soldiers, a group of hackers, who had joined hands in 2014, had earlier also hacked many Pakistani government websites. They also offer free service to the government websites andcheck  if their security features are prone to hacking. Though their service is free, the hackers keep their anonymity and one of their members said that they were  not authorised to reveal their  area of work. The hacked Pakistani websites include  private ones also.

