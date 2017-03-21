Nation, In Other News

India ranks 122 in the World Happiness Report 2017

AP
Published Mar 21, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 3:54 am IST
Norway happiest among 155 countries; US, UK at 14 and 19 respectively.
Sadly, India has been ranked 122 behind immediate neighbours Pakistan and China in the international report of economists which rank world countries on happiness. (Representational image)
 Sadly, India has been ranked 122 behind immediate neighbours Pakistan and China in the international report of economists which rank world countries on happiness. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Norway has emerged as the world’s happiest country, out of the 155 countries, in the World Happiness Report 2017 which was released to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness on Monday.

Sadly, India has been ranked 122 behind immediate neighbours Pakistan and China, in the international report of economists which rank world countries on happiness.

The rankings are based on income and life expectancy figures, along with how people rate social support, personal freedom, corruption and generosity. Together it is used to generate a happiness score from 1 to 10.

Other factors by which 155 countries were measured in the annual World Happiness Report are: inequality, life expectancy, GDP per capita, public trust (i.e. a lack of corruption in government and business), and social support.

Among the eight Saarc nations, Pakistan was at 80th position, Nepal stood at 99, Bhutan at 97, Bangladesh at 110 while Sri Lanka was at 120. However, Maldives did not figure in the World Happiness Report.

Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Finland round out the top five, while the Central African Republic came last in the World Happiness Report. Western Europe and North America dominated the top of the table, with the US and Britain at 14th and 19th, respectively, reported BBC.

Countries in sub-Saharan Africa and those hit by conflict have predictably low scores. Syria was placed at 152 of 155 countries — Yemen and South Sudan, which are facing impending famine, came in at 146 and 147.

Tags: india, 122 rank, world happiness report 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala businessman bags costliest registration number for Rs 18 lakh

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
 

Things heat up as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith exchange verbal blows in press conference

Virat Kohli alleged that some Australian players unnecessarily taunted the Indian team physio Patric Farhart but Australian skipper Steve Smith denied the claim after the end of third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pujara-Saha partnership is the best I have seen, says Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) and Wriddhiman Saha (117) steered India to 603 for nine against Australia and gave the team a substantial 152-run lead. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly in ‘conflict of interest’ as per new BCCI constitution?

Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the India A side, also has a mentor role with IPL side Delhi Daredevils, which means that he can be in a direct conflict of interest. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth for first time

A female chimpanzee sitting down near the dead body of a young male, selecting a firm stem of grass, and intently removing debris from his teeth. (Photo: Youtube)

More From Other News

Bihar university cancels AAP leader Jitender Singh Tomar's law degree

Former Delhi Law Minister and AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar (Photo: PTI/File)

Were kept safely in VIP room in Pakistan: Indian cleric Asif Nizami

Indian cleric Syed Asif Nizami (Photo: ANI)

CISF refuses to leave officer, Centre cancels his posting

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bihar govt announces probe into sham bank loans

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Hardik Patel, 59 others booked for rioting at BJP corporator's house

Hardik Patel (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham